Giving out unique souvenirs at your wedding is a great way of saying 'thank you' to your guests.

Most wedding guests who invest in getting your Aso-ebi always expect to get a souvenir in return. The souvenirs are one of the best ways to keep the memory of your 'big day' alive in your guest's minds.

Getting a unique and tangible souvenir may require some brainstorming sessions that would probably take your time and energy. In the process of brainstorming, you'll also need to consider your budget.

Regardless of your budget, there’s a souvenir that can fit in. Here are the top wedding souvenir ideas we’re sure your guests will appreciate.

1. Mugs

Mugs are one of the ways to keep your weddings in your guest's mind [Pinterest] Pinterest

If you plan to keep the memory of your wedding alive in your guest's heart, you should try giving them mugs. Cute inexpensive travel mugs also make for great wedding souvenirs.

ALSO READ: Best souvenirs to buy from Nigeria and where to buy them

2. Ankara branded items

Ankara branded items will definitely be a unique souvenir [FabWoman] Fab Woman

You can never go wrong with Ankara branded souvenirs because everyone loves Ankara. Some of the branded examples you can give are notebooks, makeup purses, tote bags, umbrellas just to mention a few. Giving these to your wedding guests is totally a good idea.

3. Picture frames

A picture says a thousand words. It could be a big frame, a small tabletop frame, or even a wallet-sized frame.

4. Knife sharpeners

A knife sharpener will be an handy souvenir [CATRA] CATRA

This is a unique and underestimated gift that everyone will appreciate. You’ll save your guests the hassle of using one knife to sharpen the other and they’re pretty affordable too.

5. Throw pillows

Your wedding guest will have the memory of your wedding with this souvenir [Forever Pillows] Forever Pillows

This is one home luxury that your wedding guest will appreciate. For every time they hold the throw pillow or snuggle with it in bed, your wedding day will be fondly remembered.