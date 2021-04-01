Nigeria is a market with unique products that are appreciated all over the world. When visiting, here are the best souvenirs to buy from Nigeria and where to buy them.

Some things can only be bought in Nigeria while others are generally African. However, they are perfect for souvenirs from Nigeria.

1. Adire

5 things you can only buy in Nigeria

Adire fabrics are a fan favourite for all races, after dashiki material. It is a garment designed by dipping plain white clothes in indigo ink with beautiful patterns made on them using candles wax. This material can later be made into any style and size. The people of Ogun state, especially Abeokuta, are the main proprietors of this Adire business, though some can be found in Lagos state. In fact, the birthplace of Adire, the town of Itoku, Ogun State, hosts an annual adire carnival. However, the fabric can be gotten there and around the country all year long.

2. Kilishi

Why Nigerians love Kilishi, the lacy beef jerky from Northern Nigeria

Kilishi is a very spicy, dried form of meat, gotten from de-boned cow, sheep or goat meat. This meat is loved by Nigerians, and Africans, all over the world and always appreciate it when it is brought as a gift. Since kilishi originated from the northern part of Nigeria, its authentic versions are mostly found there.

3. Aso Oke

Aso Oke is a 'traditional style staple'

The Aso Oke, or "top cloth", is a hand-woven, very expensive material made and worn by the South-Western part of Nigeria. The northernmost parts of Yorubaland, like Iseyin in Oyo state, are famous for the varieties of the craft of Aso Oke making.

4. Cane items

Another popular souvenir trend is the cane, which can be made into products like baskets, chairs, tables and fans. The Lagos Mende cane village under the Odo-Iyalaro bridge Maryland is always abuzz with weavers.

5. Items made of leather/hide

Wallets, bags, belts, shoes, and jewelries can be found most predominantly in Northern states like Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto, etc, where the trade of rearing cows is highest. You can also find some quantity of these products in specialised arts and craft markets in Abuja and Lagos.

6. Pottery

Ladi at Winchcombe Pottery in 1962

You can purchase pots, pans, vases and jugs right from the source at Igbaja and Igbomina in Kwara, or Afikpo in Ebonyi, or Gwari in Niger, where the art of making pottery thrives.

7. Sculptures

Nigeria is one of the best places to pick up an authentic piece of artwork as artworks from Nigeria are even featured in museums all over the world. This is a very good gift for someone you know will appreciate authentic African artwork adorning their homes or living spaces. Igue Street, Benin city is very famous for its sculptures.

8. Handmade artefacts/trinkets

Colourful handmade trinkets are a favourite parting memorabilia among tourists visiting Nigeria, and Africa as a whole. You can get them in many locations. In Abuja, you can find vendors at the Arts and Craft village and in Lagos, at the Lekki arts and craft market, at the beach and in the various Lagos markets. You can even find vendors selling these things on the roadside or hawking them in traffic.

9. Black Soap

Black soap is not peculiar to Nigeria, but any black person will appreciate it. You can find them in any market across Nigeria.