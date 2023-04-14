The court informed her that her "millionaire" husband has no property because everything is registered in his mother's name.

Hakimi receives One million pounds per month from his club, Paris Saint Germain, while his mother, Fatima, receives €800,000 of this per month.

He does not own any real estate, vehicles, homes, jewellery, or even clothing and always asks his mum to buy him whatever he wants. This set off a conversation online, while some applauded Hakimi for his cunning, others felt that he wasn’t fair.

So apart from Hakimi's cunning, what are the signs your spouse might be hiding money from you?

Buying new and expensive items

If they are spending money buying your things and you have no other where they get the money from that's a red flag.

Another popular ruse is for spouses to suddenly start purchasing expensive stuff like artwork, jewellery and watches, whatever can be a good store of money. If your spouse purchases these products with cash, he or she can either sell them later on after the divorce.

Withdrawing a lot of cash and hiding it

Your spouse may have started taking cash withdrawals from your joint account and stashing the extra money away if they have been planning the divorce for some time or know it might happen. Check all of your joint bank account statements to discover why they have been making such withdrawals.

Getting a family loan paid off