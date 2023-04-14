The sports category has moved to a new website.

Signs your spouse might be hiding money from you

The news of footballer, Achraf Hakimi hiding his assets from his spouse has us asking how possible it is for your partner to hide assets and money from you.

Signs your spouse is hiding money from you [Freepik]

The court informed her that her "millionaire" husband has no property because everything is registered in his mother's name.

Hakimi receives One million pounds per month from his club, Paris Saint Germain, while his mother, Fatima, receives €800,000 of this per month.

He does not own any real estate, vehicles, homes, jewellery, or even clothing and always asks his mum to buy him whatever he wants. This set off a conversation online, while some applauded Hakimi for his cunning, others felt that he wasn’t fair.

So apart from Hakimi's cunning, what are the signs your spouse might be hiding money from you?

If they are spending money buying your things and you have no other where they get the money from that's a red flag.

Another popular ruse is for spouses to suddenly start purchasing expensive stuff like artwork, jewellery and watches, whatever can be a good store of money. If your spouse purchases these products with cash, he or she can either sell them later on after the divorce.

Your spouse may have started taking cash withdrawals from your joint account and stashing the extra money away if they have been planning the divorce for some time or know it might happen. Check all of your joint bank account statements to discover why they have been making such withdrawals.

Be wary if your partner suddenly claims to owe a close friend or relative a sizable sum of money. This loan may be your spouse saving money with a relative or acquaintance with the understanding that it will be repaid when you get divorced.

