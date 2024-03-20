ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

4 signs your partner is hiding another family

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

The thought that your partner could be living a double life is the stuff of telenovelas, yet, in a twist reality sometimes serves up, not entirely out of the realm of possibility.

Signs your partner is hiding another family
Signs your partner is hiding another family

If you're getting that niggling feeling something's off, it might be time to pay a bit more attention to the signs.

Recommended articles

Here are four red flags that could hint your partner is keeping another family under wraps.

1. They appear and disappear mysteriously

If your partner has more "business trips" than a global CEO or vanishes for hours with explanations that sound like they've been cooked up by a Kumawood scriptwriter, raise an eyebrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

When these absences come with unreachable periods, especially at night or on weekends, it's a classic sign that there might be another life you're not privy to.

A partner fully invested in one family shouldn’t have to invent reasons to be away so often.

2. They barely ever have money

Money can be a telltale sign of a double life. If there are unexplained withdrawals from your joint accounts or sudden financial constraints without a corresponding lifestyle change to account for them, you might have reason to be concerned.

Supporting another family is an expensive affair, and if your partner is funneling funds elsewhere, it's bound to leave a trail.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. They protect their gadgets with their lives

In today's digital age, our lives are on our devices. If your partner is suddenly ultra-protective of their phone or computer, changing passwords frequently, or has notifications switched off, it could be a sign they're hiding something—or someone.

Communication with a secret family would require a level of secrecy about their digital footprint.

4. Emotional distance

Last but not least is the emotional disconnect. If your partner seems mentally checked out, less interested in future plans, or emotionally unavailable, it might be because their emotional bandwidth is stretched between two families.

ADVERTISEMENT

While this can stem from various issues, combined with other signs, it's a potential red flag.

Trust your instincts

No one wants to believe their partner is capable of leading a double life, but ignoring potential signs does no favors.

If these red flags are waving in your relationship, it's important to approach the situation with both sensitivity and sensibility.

Communication is key. Address your concerns directly with your partner, but also trust your instincts and seek the truth. It’s about finding clarity and ensuring respect in the relationship, for everyone involved.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 types of stress adults face and how to deal with them

7 types of stress adults face and how to deal with them

These 5 frustrated dog breeds are unhappy with their owners

These 5 frustrated dog breeds are unhappy with their owners

4 signs your partner is hiding another family

4 signs your partner is hiding another family

You can learn to be happy, scientists offer 1 crucial tip

You can learn to be happy, scientists offer 1 crucial tip

Pasta or bread, which is healthier for your weight loss journey?

Pasta or bread, which is healthier for your weight loss journey?

Can intermittent fasting help you lose weight or are there risks involved?

Can intermittent fasting help you lose weight or are there risks involved?

Don't throw away your bubble wrap! It's useful for these 4 things

Don't throw away your bubble wrap! It's useful for these 4 things

Intermittent fasting for weight loss can cause death from heart disease - Study

Intermittent fasting for weight loss can cause death from heart disease - Study

Answered Prayers: 4 Muslims share how Ramadan changed their lives

Answered Prayers: 4 Muslims share how Ramadan changed their lives

How many padlocks do you see in the picture? Most people get this wrong

How many padlocks do you see in the picture? Most people get this wrong

5 reasons couples wear wedding rings on the 4th finger of the left hand

5 reasons couples wear wedding rings on the 4th finger of the left hand

You're playing if you don't ask your partner these 7 questions before marriage

You're playing if you don't ask your partner these 7 questions before marriage

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Things you shouldn't do after you get rejected[Prevention]

Dear men, here are 5 things you shouldn't do when your proposal gets rejected

Make him feel wanted

5 ways to make your boyfriend feel wanted

I want something more than morning coffee and evening watching series on Netflix [iStock]

My husband of 30 years is a great friend — I want to divorce him

4 things it could mean if your partner has many friends of the opposite sex - stock photo

If your partner has many friends of the opposite sex, here are 4 things it could mean