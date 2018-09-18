Photos from Peter, Yomola's wedding ceremony in Minnesota

news

After the couple’s fab traditional wedding comes their white wedding ceremony, another event in their #yopee2018 wedding and it’s just as exciting and amazing to witness as all other highlights of their love journey so far!

The couple pre-wedding pictures were such beauties we could not pass up, so we published them here; followed up by their fantastic traditional wedding ceremony which is also perfectly captured in our photo gallery here.

The sweethearts have taken their wedding vows in front of God and man, creating even more immortally captivating memories in the process, and we’re here for all of that, too!

With a catchy love story that the couple will never forget or tire of sharing, and beautiful photos from a wedding weekend they’ll always cherish, Yomola and Peter’s wedding story is simply so much and more!

Love story

Yomsy

That time of my life was the worst it could ever be, 2016, with my entire world crushing right in front of me. And that 'life changing phone call' came through on one faithful ICU clinical night. God had used my forever-honored older sister who lives in Texas, who has the heart of God and who understands the price of motherhood to lead me into eternal joy and fulfillment.

Before Peter came along, it was a rough, wasteful and sad path I walked on. I did everything to be happy but in the end, it was all for nothing and then I realized if God does not bless, I can't have. But this saying is absolutely right, "Nothing good comes easy."

For all the six years of hard work and endurance, I thought I had built a hut to live in, I built for 'NOTHING'. But God had a peaceful Kingdom all ready for me. I had two more semesters to graduate from nursing program and as of November 2016, I was failing that semester due to emotional torture.

I was broken inside out. But Peter called me frequently, helping me through each day. Peter wiped my tears and put a smile on my face. He said "I'm here to make you WHOLE". I held unto God, Peter and my love ones and here I am today, strength and still going. Joel 2: 25-26.

Funny throwback, Peter I am attended same primary school at Zaria, Kaduna State. So we had crossed paths several times. Peter's immediate older sister, attended same secondary school as I, in Kaduna. I had always asked God to connect me with a man that has same history as mine so we can both appreciate what we share in common, he absolutely did.

I thank God Almighty that I did not put bitterness in another person's life to take what they paid dearly to gather in tears, shame, and betrayal. I ask God for what is blissfully mine.

Our journey started well and even through bumpy roads, we are still riding high in Love and fulfillment.

Peter, I love you to the moon and back.

Peter

I don't have enough words to express the happiness I feel inside. But one sure thing I do every day and night is; thank God for a sister, a friend, a mother, a priceless jewel, a wife-to-be for eternity, my Love Yomola. Thank God Almighty!