Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Photos from Peter, Yomola's wedding ceremony in Minnesota

Pulse Weddings Peter, Yomola's white wedding ceremony in pictures

Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!

  • Published:
Image
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!
    Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!   « less
    » more
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!
    Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!   « less
    » more
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!
    Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!   « less
    » more
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!
    Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!   « less
    » more
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!
    Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!   « less
    » more
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!
    Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!   « less
    » more
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!
    Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!   « less
    » more
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!
    Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!   « less
    » more
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!
    Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!   « less
    » more
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!
    Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!   « less
    » more
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!
    Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!   « less
    » more
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!
    Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!   « less
    » more
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!
    Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!   « less
    » more
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!
    Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!   « less
    » more
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!
    Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!   « less
    » more
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!
    Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!   « less
    » more
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!
    Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!   « less
    » more
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!
    Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!   « less
    » more
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!
    Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!   « less
    » more
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!
    Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!   « less
    » more
Image
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  
  • Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!  

After the couple’s fab traditional wedding comes their white wedding ceremony, another event in their #yopee2018 wedding and it’s just as exciting and amazing to witness as all other highlights of their love journey so far!

The couple pre-wedding pictures were such beauties we could not pass up, so we published them here; followed up by their fantastic traditional wedding ceremony which is also perfectly captured in our photo gallery here.

The sweethearts have taken their wedding vows  in front of God and man, creating even more immortally captivating memories in the process, and we’re here for all of that, too!

With a catchy love story that the couple will never forget or tire of sharing, and beautiful photos from a wedding weekend they’ll always cherish, Yomola and Peter’s wedding story is simply so much and more!

Love story

Yomsy

That time of my life was the worst it could ever be, 2016, with my entire world crushing right in front of me. And that 'life changing phone call' came through on one faithful ICU clinical night. God had used my forever-honored older sister who lives in Texas, who has the heart of God and who understands the price of motherhood to lead me into eternal joy and fulfillment.

Before Peter came along, it was a rough, wasteful and sad path I walked on. I did everything to be happy but in the end, it was all for nothing and then I realized if God does not bless, I can't have. But this saying is absolutely right, "Nothing good comes easy."

Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter! play

Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!

(Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!)

 

For all the six years of hard work and endurance, I thought I had built a hut to live in, I built for 'NOTHING'. But God had a peaceful Kingdom all ready for me. I had two more semesters to graduate from nursing program and as of November 2016, I was failing that semester due to emotional torture.

ALSO READ: Best photos from actress, Chef Fregs' surprise engagement party!

I was broken inside out. But Peter called me frequently, helping me through each day. Peter wiped my tears and put a smile on my face. He said "I'm here to make you WHOLE". I held unto God, Peter and my love ones and here I am today, strength and still going. Joel 2: 25-26.

Funny throwback, Peter I am attended same primary school at Zaria, Kaduna State. So we had crossed paths several times. Peter's immediate older sister, attended same secondary school as I, in Kaduna. I had always asked God to connect me with a man that has same history as mine so we can both appreciate what we share in common, he absolutely did.

Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter! play

Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!

(Yomola and Peter's wedding pictures are in from the other side of the world, and they're brimming with surreal love and laughter!)

 

I thank God Almighty that I did not put bitterness in another person's life to take what they paid dearly to gather in tears, shame, and betrayal. I ask God for what is blissfully mine.
Our journey started well and even through bumpy roads, we are still riding high in Love and fulfillment.
Peter, I love you to the moon and back.

Peter

I don't have enough words to express the happiness I feel inside. But one sure thing I do every day and night is; thank God for a sister, a friend, a mother, a priceless jewel,  a wife-to-be for eternity, my Love Yomola. Thank God Almighty!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Kemi Lala Akindoju Actress, Chef Fregz will tie the knot soon; release...bullet
2 Relationship Tips 10 sweet things every girlfriend would love to hearbullet
3 Pet Names Cute and adorable names lovers call themselvesbullet

Related Articles

Love & Dating Why do men ever leave good women?
Weddings Fantastic reasons why a lowkey engagement is so cool!
Relationship Talk With Bukky We've been on break for 4 months; am I still in a relationship?
Lala Akindoju Here are the best photos from actress, Chef Fregs' surprise engagement party!
Relationship Issues Why married men cheat in 2018
Kemi Lala Akindoju Actress, Chef Fregz will tie the knot soon; release pre-wedding pictures!
Relationships If you want to be celibate, don't date these guys
Pulse Weddings Best way to propose to your bae - and get a yes!
Love & Romance 5 dating tips for every shy woman
Pulse Weddings Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional ceremony

Relationships & Weddings

You can find love in your bedroom. It's possible.
McShayn's Love Thread How to get a loving relationship just by being at home
Have you ever imagined that you could actually be the biggest problem in your oen relationship
Relationship Talk With Bukky I miss my ex so much, what can I do to forget him?
Married cheats in Lagos seem to no longer care about being discreet about it.
Love & Dating Why do men ever leave good women?
Chef Fregz, Lala Akindoju, Chef Fregz set the bar for lowkey engagements higher than ever, following the release of their prewedding pictures just hours before their traditional wedding.
Weddings Fantastic reasons why a lowkey engagement is so cool!