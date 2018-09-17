The first of Kemi Lala and Chef Fregs' #àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa wedding parties has gone down with such a memorable bang!
All for Lala! And the new family member oga Fregz.
Barely 12 hours after their surprise pre-wedding photos saturated the Internet and got everyone talking, the lovers, family and friends gather at four points for a traditional engagement ceremony, the first of their #àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa wedding parties.
LALA AKINDOJU and GBUBEMI FREGENE When the stars align celebrity Chef And thespian goddess fall in Love ...this way ..you know God himself crafted the love story . I looooove the fragrance of these two together .. my goodness ... tooo sweet..we had such a blast ..Congratulations @chef_fregz and @lalaakindoju on this beautiful journey that takes off today .. you're both so clearly loved by heaven .Im grateful you chose me to shoot your pre-wedding story .It was pure magic and turned out even more beautiful than I envisioned ..
Being popular folks in the culinary and movie industry, it was just normal for loads of popular faces to come out for the turnup.
Shuffle into the new week bcos Oluwa is in control.
Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Rita Dominic, Cpt. Tunde Demuren, Funke Bucknor, Iretiola Doyle, Kehinde Bankole, Noble Igwe, Eniola Abumere, Shaffy Bello, Michelle Dede, among a host of others were there to celebrate with the couple.
Congratulations, Lala and chef Fregz!