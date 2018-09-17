Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Here are best photos from actress, Chef Fregs' engagement ceremony!

Lala Akindoju Here are the best photos from actress, Chef Fregs' surprise engagement party!

The first of Kemi Lala and Chef Fregs' #àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa wedding parties has gone down with such a memorable bang!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image
Image
  • Lala Akindoju, Chef Fregs' engagement party photos!  Instagram/#àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa  
  • Lala Akindoju, Chef Fregs' engagement party photos!  Instagram/#àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa  
  • Lala Akindoju, Chef Fregs' engagement party photos!  Instagram/#àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa  
  • Lala Akindoju, Chef Fregs' engagement party photos!  Instagram/#àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa  
  • Lala Akindoju, Chef Fregs' engagement party photos!  Instagram/#àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa  
  • Lala Akindoju, Chef Fregs' engagement party photos!  Instagram/#àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa  
  • Lala Akindoju, Chef Fregs' engagement party photos!  Instagram/#àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa  
  • Lala Akindoju, Chef Fregs' engagement party photos!  Instagram/#àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa  
  • Lala Akindoju, Chef Fregs' engagement party photos!  Instagram/#àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa  
  • Lala Akindoju, Chef Fregs' engagement party photos!  Instagram/#àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa  
  • Lala Akindoju, Chef Fregs' engagement party photos!  Instagram/#àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa  
  • Lala Akindoju, Chef Fregs' engagement party photos!  Instagram/#àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa  
  • Lala Akindoju, Chef Fregs' engagement party photos!  Instagram/#àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa  
  • Lala Akindoju, Chef Fregs' engagement party photos!  Instagram/#àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa  
  • Lala Akindoju, Chef Fregs' engagement party photos!  Instagram/#àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa  
  • Lala Akindoju, Chef Fregs' engagement party photos!  Instagram/#àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa  
  • Lala Akindoju, Chef Fregs' engagement party photos!  Instagram/#àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa  
  • Lala Akindoju, Chef Fregs' engagement party photos!  Instagram/#àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa  
  • Lala Akindoju, Chef Fregs' engagement party photos!  Instagram/#àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa  
  • Lala Akindoju, Chef Fregs' engagement party photos!  Instagram/#àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa  

Kemi Lala Akindoju and her boo, celebrity chef, OritseGbubemi Fregene  aka Chef Fregs celebrate their engagement party in Lagos and it’s such a lituation!

 

Barely 12 hours after their surprise pre-wedding photos saturated the Internet and got everyone talking, the lovers, family and friends gather at four points for a traditional engagement ceremony, the first of their #àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa wedding parties.

View this post on Instagram

LALA AKINDOJU and GBUBEMI FREGENE When the stars align celebrity Chef And thespian goddess fall in Love ...this way ..you know God himself crafted the love story . I looooove the fragrance of these two together .. my goodness ... tooo sweet..we had such a blast ..Congratulations @chef_fregz and @lalaakindoju on this beautiful journey that takes off today .. you#emo#4oCZ##re both so clearly loved by heaven .Im grateful you chose me to shoot your pre-wedding story .It was pure magic and turned out even more beautiful than I envisioned ..Raise you hand if this put a smile on your heart .#tybellophotography #makeup by Lois for @prospottedmakeover # hair by @bernardsmiless #filmed by @Taiwo_jassy #song - love around by @calledoutmusic

A post shared by TY Bello (@tybello) on

 

ALSO READ: Best ways to propose to bae and get a yes!

Being popular folks in the culinary and movie industry, it was just normal for loads of popular faces to come out for the turnup.

 

Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Rita Dominic, Cpt. Tunde Demuren, Funke Bucknor, Iretiola Doyle, Kehinde Bankole, Noble Igwe, Eniola Abumere, Shaffy Bello, Michelle Dede, among a host of others were there to celebrate with the couple.

Congratulations, Lala and chef Fregz!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Kemi Lala Akindoju Actress, Chef Fregz will tie the knot soon; release...bullet
2 Relationship Tips 10 sweet things every girlfriend would love to hearbullet
3 Pet Names Cute and adorable names lovers call themselvesbullet

Related Articles

For Men Here are 3 things good boyfriends don't hide from their girlfriend
Relationships How does one deal with living with a cheating husband?
Making Relationships Work Ronke Raji speaks on the significance of sacrifice, effort between partners
Love & Sex How to stay sexually connected in a long distance relationship
Love & Sex 5 things highly sexual couples do regularly
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girlfriend never creates time for me
Relationship Talk With Bukky My wife's sex drive is too low compared to mine
Love & Dating These may be the reasons why your relationships keep failing
Pulse Weddings Aisha, Yusuf's pictures are here & they're giving us so much life!
Relationship Talk With Bukky What can I do to bring back my straying boyfriend?

Relationships & Weddings

Lady destroys cheating boyfriend's car
Relationship Issues Why married men cheat in 2018
The touch choice to make - money or fantastic sex?
Relationships If you want to be celibate, don't date these guys
Best way to propose to your bae - and get a yes
Pulse Weddings Best way to propose to your bae - and get a yes!
Happy couple smiling into each other's faces
Love & Romance 5 dating tips for every shy woman