Japa incompatibility: The effect of migration on dating and romance

But besides the obvious brain drain, the most interesting effect for us has been the impact on dating.

Richard and Annabel had a loving relationship until she decided to travel to Canada for her Masters. They did not immediately cut it off because they were in love, but they soon got tired of time zones - when one person is sleeping the other is going through their day and for there to be any form of communication, one of them has to be sleep deprived.

Plus, we cannot forget the absence of any form of physical contact except any videos calls and sexting. Richard had no plans to relocate to Canada, he loved his job in Nigeria because of that the relationship felt like a waste of time, it was promptly ended.

Richard’s story is similar to that of many other Nigerians who had to end their relationship because one of them was travelling to another country, and the other person doesn’t want to go or can't go even if they wanted to.

This means dating nowadays is dicier because personality, genotype, family, and financial compatibility should not be the only things people are looking out for.

Nowadays, single people who are looking for relationships have to ask, “Do you want to leave the country? Where? When?”

What remains is the lifelong question, do long distance relationships work? Well, I know people in long-distance marriages.

Derin and Made met online, Derin was at an age when he was desperate to get married and after being served hot breakfast (heartbreak) for years, he was happy to meet Made who was just perfect for him.

The only issue is she lived in the US but that didn't stop their budding romance. After dating for a year, Derin and Made got married.

For three years, their marriage has been long distance -they even have a kid. It just involves a lot of travel and flights. Why did he do that? Well, Made was who Derin wanted to marry. He currently has no plans to move to the US.

So maybe an intercontinental relationship or marriage is possible.

Nigerians are facing a migration crisis nearing refugee proportions and the consequence of this is many relationships will be torn apart and many hearts will be broken.