As lovers know all too well, relationships/marriages are not bed of roses and every relationship is susceptible to highs and lows. There'll be patchy periods that you'll need to navigate with understanding, teamwork and an unwavering commitment.

For partners in long-distance relationships, these things would be required in extra measure as these are the special kind of problems you'll likely be facing in the relationship:

1. Frustration

The frustration is strong when you go long spells without seeing the one you love and it is especially worse at periods when you feel the relentless urge for sex and you have to suffer through suppressing it.

"Long distance relationship sucks if you (the parties) are sexually active.

"It sucks when you are horny, and when I mean horny, the kind of horny that needs a quick fix and a d**k and there is nothing you can do about it.

"You are subjected to phone sex, that's if you all do it and your fingers while phone sexing." says Remi, a Lawyer in Lagos whose boyfriend is far away in Abuja.

2. Insecurity

You'll also fear what your partner might be up to where he or she is. And if you allow this get the better of you, it won't be long before paranoia swallows you up and blows up your relationship to pieces.

3. The effort is enormous

Every relationship requires serious work and effort to remain alive. But this is more so for long distance relationships.

Communication and contact becomes especially increased as this is the only line that literally connects you.

ALSO READ: Dear men, it's very OK to avoid dating broke women, and to be very vocal about it

4. Temptation to cheat

Never will the urge to cheat and be with other people be as strong as when you have to stay for long periods without seeing the love of your life. The temptation is achingly severe and it takes extra effort to not lapse into infidelity.

"Long distance relationships tempt one to cheat, but try as much as possible not to fall into that," Remi further says.

"It's very hard to stay faithful, quite tempting since no one is watching. And you have guys all over you.

"It takes a strong will and determined mind not to cheat on your partner." she adds.

iStock

5. You might be disappointed

The thing about long distance relationships is that you could find yourself living in a bubble where things are just fine because you are not seeing each other in the flesh.

Distance cocoons you away from reality until you close the distance between you and that partner and you actually see and come to terms with how they really are.

After Christy in Nigeria had effortlessly been in a blissful relationship with her boyfriend for seven years, he returns from the USA and things just went down the hill from the moment they set eyes on each other.

"Things just went sour from that moment.

"We had silly, meaningless fights till I could not bear it anymore," she says.

They eventually ended the relationship to the shock of their family and closest friends.