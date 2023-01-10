ADVERTISEMENT
How to take the most beautiful pregnancy photoshoots

Temi Iwalaiye

Getting pregnant is such a big deal and it’s definitely something to celebrate especially for first-time moms.

Keke's pregnancy pictures [Instagram/Keke]
Keke's pregnancy pictures [Instagram/Keke]

A photoshoot immortalises your pregnancy so you can always look back at the time you were pregnant.

Beyonce is the queen of maternity photoshoots, she chooses bright colours that signal fertility and life.

Beyonce's maternity photoshoots [Essence]
Beyonce's maternity photoshoots [Essence] Pulse Nigeria

There are usually a lot of flowers which gives the picture a very natural and calming look. Usually, she is stripped down and sometimes she is underwater.

The best maternity pictures always have a renaissance feel, hollywood actress, Keke Palmer just released her pregnancy photoshoot and it reminds us of an ancient painting.

From these two women, we can learn that wearing outfits that are free, fluid and colourful is the sure path to an awesome pregnancy photoshoot.

Temi Iwalaiye

