It has become all too rampant to hear people speak of a phase in their relationship when all was great and love was at its peak. Whether it’s a marital relationship or just a romantic relationship yet to rise to that level, that honeymoon phase is well recognized for all the positive vibes and unlimited happiness people usually enjoy in it.

What comes after that phase, for so many couples, is another phase where things just plummet. Not necessarily to an end, but to a level far too low compared to the giddiness of the early days. People become busy with a lot of other aspects of life, become too familiar with having each other, they become overly focused on other things, thereby creating a gap between their partner and them.

This is the pattern many marriages, follow. This happens with such commonness that it has become ‘accepted’ as the way things should be. People that are yet to get into relationships have heard so much of it that they now come to expect it to happen in their own relationship, too.

But that’s not true. Your relationship doesn’t have to be like that. You don’t have to hit communication lows or descend to unacceptable levels of oneness in your relationship.

To stay connected to your spouse forever and keep your marriage as close-knit as desired, here are helpful tips you need to pay attention to.

1. Assume the best always

Be trustful of your wife or husband enough to assume the best all the time. Where there is a communication gap or information lapse and you have to use your discretion at that particular moment, start by assuming the best.

Until your partner gives you a reason to be doubtful of their character, stay trusting… and trustworthy. Being overly guarded and suspicious doesn’t help.

2. Don’t stop having fun together

Don’t stop engaging each other in fun activities because that is what many fall in love doing. Finding laugher, sharing humour, engaging in fun, and perhaps even adventurous, activities may not remain as constant as it was in the beginning, but it should not be stopped. Date nights, holidays… all that good stuff that keep the good feeling… don’t stop doing them.

3. Stay intimate

In close relationships, individuals can share the deepest, most vulnerable parts of themselves but the avenue and atmosphere has to be right.

People want their partners to be comfortable telling them everything and everything but refuse to create the condition such partner needs for this. That’s not the way to go about it.

4. Allow for growth

Understand that your partner will not be the same person forever, and neither will you. There will likely be changes in their character, looks and thought process.

Don’t seek to stifle that change. Adapt to it, just as your partner will adapt to yours. So far you keep devising ways to keep loving each other and staying connected, you’re doing great.

5. Unique needs

Women are not the same, neither are men. So apart from these general rules that apply to many, your partner likely has some traits that are particular to them and some [unconventional] tastes that you’ll need to keep feeding. Be willing and ready to do this. Loving is not enough if it is not being done in the way the other person likes it.

Whether it is sexual, culinary, communicative… if that special need exists and is not unreasonable, indulge your partner.