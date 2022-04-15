How to make love: A beginner’s guide to a wonderful sexual experience

Step by step guide to follow if you want to know how to have sex

1. Be sure this is what you really want

The first step towards having a great sexual experience is making sure you are really ready for it. This includes making a deliberate decision to do it and making peace with whatever comes out of the experience. This sense of readiness will help you follow the rest of the guideline quite easily.

2. Your potential sexual partner must also want to have sex

Consent is important. The person you want to have sex with must also share your enthusiasm. They shouldn’t be hesitant or need too much convincing. If they say no, then you need to find someone else. Things will not end well if you go ahead and have sex with someone who isn’t very willing.

3: Consider Protection

You might need to consider using protection if you are not ready to have children. Additionally, there’s a risk of catching STDs when you have unprotected sex. Talk it over with your partner and settle on the best form of contraception for you.

4. Choose where you want to do it

This is your first time, so you’ll want to make sure you can look back at this experience fondly. Pick a place that will help set the mood. You can book a hotel room or set up your house as the perfect place. Things to consider when it comes to how to have sexfor the first time are the lighting in the room, the firmness or softness of the bed, and the general vibe of your chosen location.

5. Start with a kiss

Nothing sets a person’s engine revving as much as a great kiss. Lean in gently and capture your partner’s lips in yours. Be careful not to come on too strong, as that can be a turn-off. The kiss will set the stage for everything else that follows.

6. Foreplay, lots of foreplay

Foreplay is the natural next step. You shouldn’t ever rush to penetration and thrusting because great sex includes lots of foreplay. Start by taking off each other’s clothes. Kiss and caress erogenous zones by kissing behind the ears, sucking on nipples (for both sexes!) and engaging in a prolonged kiss. If you are into oral sex, then include it as part of your foreplay.

Touching and kissing works for both men and women, so don’t be shy.

7. The entrance

You will know when it is time for penetration. This part of sex is the most well-known, and people who don’t take the time to learn how to have sexmight end up believing it is the only step. Don’t cheat yourself out of pleasure by jumping straight to penetration.

To minimize the pain of having sex for the first time, the woman can help guide the man into her vagina.

8. The thrusts

After getting in, thrusting should come naturally. The man should follow the woman’s lead and adjust to her comfort level. This means making sure she is comfortable with the speed and the depth of the thrusts.

This is a great time to communicate. Tell each other what feels good and what doesn’t.

9. Ride out the climax

Orgasms are powerful and very pleasurable. Both of you can relax and let the feeling wash over you. Once your bodies have cooled in the aftermath, you can just cuddle and doze off together.

Learning how to have sexis important if you want to get it right for the first time. Relax, think about it, and implement everything you have learned in this article.

