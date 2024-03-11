How these 5 celebrity couples met and fell in love

Here’s how:

1. Temi Otedola and Mr. Eazi

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

This couple's meet-cute is a twist on fate. Singer Mr. Eazi accompanied Temi's sister, DJ Cuppy, to an event where Cuppy was performing. Cuppy then left Mr. Eazi in the company of Temi, and that's how their love story began!

2. Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman/Instagram

Though he always had a huge crush on her, Linda and Ibrahim's relationship started as a supportive friendship. After Ibrahim's mother passed away in 2016, Linda offered him emotional support, even convincing him to stay in Lagos instead of relocating. Ibrahim landed an acting role on the show "Tinsel," where he played Linda's on-screen love interest. Spending time together on set further strengthened their connection, leading Ibrahim to confess his feelings, which were reciprocated.

3. Simi and Adekunle Gold

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Simi revealed in a radio interview that Adekunle's initial attempts to connect on Facebook weren't successful. He left messages for her that she didn't see until much later. Ironically, they eventually met in person at a show she was performing and hit it off right away. The rest they say is history.

4. Banky W. and Adesua Etomi

Pulse Nigeria

Adesua shared that Banky's humour was what initially drew her in. His first message to her on Instagram made her laugh, which, according to her, was a good sign. While Adesua wasn't initially planning to marry someone in the industry, Banky won her over. When he proposed, her answer was a resounding yes!

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Ini Dima-Okojie and Abasi

Pulse Nigeria