How these 5 celebrity couples met and fell in love

Temi Iwalaiye

We all love a good, meet-cute love story. Pull up your chair, because we’re about to tell you five cute love stories.

How these Nigerian celebrity couples met
How these Nigerian celebrity couples met

Here’s how:

Temi otedola and Mr Eazi
Temi otedola and Mr Eazi Pulse Nigeria
This couple's meet-cute is a twist on fate. Singer Mr. Eazi accompanied Temi's sister, DJ Cuppy, to an event where Cuppy was performing. Cuppy then left Mr. Eazi in the company of Temi, and that's how their love story began!

Linda Ejiofor Suleiman and Ibrahim Suleiman
Linda Ejiofor Suleiman and Ibrahim Suleiman Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman/Instagram

Though he always had a huge crush on her, Linda and Ibrahim's relationship started as a supportive friendship. After Ibrahim's mother passed away in 2016, Linda offered him emotional support, even convincing him to stay in Lagos instead of relocating. Ibrahim landed an acting role on the show "Tinsel," where he played Linda's on-screen love interest. Spending time together on set further strengthened their connection, leading Ibrahim to confess his feelings, which were reciprocated.

Simi and Adekunle Gold and their daughter(Instagram/SymplySimi)
Simi and Adekunle Gold and their daughter(Instagram/SymplySimi) Pulse Nigeria

Simi revealed in a radio interview that Adekunle's initial attempts to connect on Facebook weren't successful. He left messages for her that she didn't see until much later. Ironically, they eventually met in person at a show she was performing and hit it off right away. The rest they say is history.

Nigerian singer Banky W and his wife Adesua Etomi [Instagram/AdesuaEtomi]
Nigerian singer Banky W and his wife Adesua Etomi [Instagram/AdesuaEtomi] Pulse Nigeria

Adesua shared that Banky's humour was what initially drew her in. His first message to her on Instagram made her laugh, which, according to her, was a good sign. While Adesua wasn't initially planning to marry someone in the industry, Banky won her over. When he proposed, her answer was a resounding yes!

Ini Dima-Okojie and Abasi Ene-Obong [Instagram]
Ini Dima-Okojie and Abasi Ene-Obong [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

This couple's meet-cute is truly unique! Ini ranted on her Instagram stories about not being able to find her favourite chocolate (Maltesers) in Lagos. Out of the blue, she received an email from Abasi, who saw her post. He offered to send her Maltesers all the way from London and he did! Ini was touched by the gesture, and their connection blossomed from there.

