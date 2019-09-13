Nigerian weddings are what they are – loud, happy, colourful events that will leave you breathless with fun and good times.

But that’s not all there is to our wedding culture. There are parts of it that are not as glamorous, or as laudable as the parts we like to project to the world with our glossy wedding pictures and wedding stories on Instagram and other channels.

It's time to stop disturbing people for not inviting you for their wedding [Credit - Make a Gif] Make a gif

And while the heavily-contested bride price culture might readily jump to mind, there are some other [lesser known] pertinent ones that need to be cut off ASAP.

Entitlement to wedding invites

So there’s this thing that people do that does not make much sense. They hassle you for not being invited to your wedding. Like, how do you feel that bold or OK to pick a fight with someone for not being invited to their wedding?

It really does not sound nice to bother someone or keep a grudge about not being invited to their wedding, especially if y’all aren’t so chummy like that. Fam, I know it may have been imbibed due to how our ‘Nigerianness’ has permitted silly things like that for so long to be permitted, but you know better now.

It’s time to dead the habit. It’s a bad one.

They had list of guests in mind and you did not make it. It’s really not a big deal. Move on. There will be many more weddings in the future.

Even Taraji knows about it and wants you to knock it off [Credit -Tenor] Tenor

And think of it like this: you were saved the stress and financial burden of buying aso-ebi, dealing with a tailor, facing traffic, spending money on a make up artiste, being out on a Saturday when you could be resting or just about doing anything you feel like doing.

Just let it go. Trust me, you didn’t miss something to kill yourself over… or feel salty about.