When you flirt with someone, you act as though you are sexually to them, but playfully rather than with serious intentions.

The word is often mistaken as one which means the same thing as ‘philander’ or in a language more in tune with pop culture, ‘to hoe.’

But as the definition above shows, flirting and ho’ing, which implies indiscriminate sexual activities are not the same thing.

So it’s fine to flirt with men, whether face to face or over text, so far you keep it classy and tasteful. Here are tips on how to do this successfully.

1. Tease him

This is actually the name of the game. Tease and tease and tease him some more. The subtler you are about it, though, the better. Let your hand linger just a little longer than normal on his arm when you’re together, look at him and hold the stare, give him the lingering, coy look.

2. Get close

Lean in during conversations as if you are trying to hear him as much as you can. Leaning in forces some intimacy into the conversation as he’ll have to bring down his voice a notch. And when conversations are reduced to whispers, it surely generates a vibe of closeness.

Also, know when to pull back so as not to overdo things.

3. Arouse him on the low

Don’t text naughty with a guy directly. Always make him ask the questions. Text him about what you’re doing when he asks, but text something personal or intimate like “I’m trying my new clothes on”, “I just had a shower”, etc. Make him think dirty without really talking dirty.

It’s the best way to arouse a guy and flirt with him without making it obvious that you’re initiating any flirty dirty texts.

4. Mystery

Don’t explain yourself for every statement you make. Keep it mysterious. It’ll make him create his own stories in his head. If he didn’t understand something you said or wants you to reconfirm what you meant, especially when you’re being flirty, change the topic or ask him another question.

When you leave him confused at times, he’ll try harder to keep the text conversation going just to look better in your eyes. Make him work hard for your approval, and he’ll pursue you more.

5. Don’t overdo it

Note, the operative word in all of this is ‘coy.’ Keep it under G. If you are going to be classy about the flirtation, you have to be subtle at all times.