10 sweet things every boyfriend wants to hear

For Women 10 sweet things every boyfriend wants to hear

Don't be the babe who tells her boo only the things he does wrong. Learn to tell him sweet things, too!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 things every guy wants to hear during sex play 10 sweet things every boyfriend wants to hear (Getty)

What's the point of communicating if you are not going to be doing it right with your boyfriend?

Don't be the partner who only communicates when they have something negative to say. Your boyfriend deserves to hear the things he's great at, too.

So with the same energy that you point out his flaws and errors to him, ensure to tell him these 10 sweet things as regularly as reasonable.

How to build intimacy without sex. play Words are great for making partners feel really good about each other. (Self)

1. I love being pampered and you know just how to pamper me all the time.

2. You’re such a smooth talker. I hope you don’t go talking to all the girls you know this way!

3. I love your hair [it could be anything, really] so much, it’s so hard to take my hands off you.

ALSO READ: 10 sweet things every girlfriend would love to hear

4. You never let me down ever.

Babes could legit look at you like this and expect you to get their hint and intention to have sex with you. play If you remind your man of how great it is to have him in your life, it's one way to make and keep him happy. (Madamenoire)

5. You look so good you make all the girls in the room jealous of me.

6. You take care of me so well I feel like a princess when I’m with you.

7. I can’t wait to have kid with your looks and your heart. And I can’t wait to raise those little soldiers with you.

When your girl's sex drive is higher than yours play Let's have sex... music to his ears. (Shutterstock)

8. I'm so, so proud of you.

9. There's nowhere else I'd rather be than with you.

10. Let's have sex.

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

