7 New Year's s*x resolutions you need to make

Sex is healthy, helps you relax so you can achieve your goals, it is practically all your New Year's resolutions are rolled into one anyway.

While other people are making dull and predictable New Year's resolutions to lose weight, get a new job and take up a new hobby, why not make some resolutions with your partner?

Here are some New Year's sex resolutions to consider – the resolutions you may actually want to stick to.

Sex makes your life better. Research has shown that those who have more sex generally have longer lives, not to mention their skin glows. The serotonin and dopamine released during sex make your life better and happier.

Yes, we have to start with lubrication because there is no way women can enjoy sex without adequate wetness, so men get lube if you want her to enjoy penetration.

What is the Kamasutra? Glad you asked, now go and learn about it. The ancient Kamasutra technique tells you so many ways to achieve your sexual desires through different sex positions like 69, faceoff, spork, champagne room, pretzel drip, doggy, cowgirl helper and so on.

Is it sex on a beach? In an elevator? Or in the car? Period sex? Think of your wildest sexual fantasy and bring it to life. After all, you only live once. Do it this year!

Sex toys exist for a reason and one of the reasons is to spice up your sex life. Let your spouse use a sex toy on you and watch your/their orgasm soar.

There are so many kinks and fetishes you need to try. Have you sucked toes before? Given a blow job? Swallowed cum? Spit into someone’s mouth? Tried bondage and pain? Role played with costumes? No? Then try it this year if you hate at least you can have a good laugh.

Man or woman, if you have been stifling your moans, stop it now and learn how to shout to bring the room down and disturb your neighbours. You give your partner pleasure and heighten your own orgasm.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

