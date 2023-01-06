7 New Year's s*x resolutions you need to make

Here are some New Year's sex resolutions to consider – the resolutions you may actually want to stick to.

1. Have more sex

Sex makes your life better. Research has shown that those who have more sex generally have longer lives, not to mention their skin glows. The serotonin and dopamine released during sex make your life better and happier.

2. Use lube

Yes, we have to start with lubrication because there is no way women can enjoy sex without adequate wetness, so men get lube if you want her to enjoy penetration.

3. Learn the Kamasutra

What is the Kamasutra? Glad you asked, now go and learn about it. The ancient Kamasutra technique tells you so many ways to achieve your sexual desires through different sex positions like 69, faceoff, spork, champagne room, pretzel drip, doggy, cowgirl helper and so on.

4. Fulfil one or two sexual fantasies

Is it sex on a beach? In an elevator? Or in the car? Period sex? Think of your wildest sexual fantasy and bring it to life. After all, you only live once. Do it this year!

5. Use a sex toy

Sex toys exist for a reason and one of the reasons is to spice up your sex life. Let your spouse use a sex toy on you and watch your/their orgasm soar.

6. Try one weird kink

There are so many kinks and fetishes you need to try. Have you sucked toes before? Given a blow job? Swallowed cum? Spit into someone’s mouth? Tried bondage and pain? Role played with costumes? No? Then try it this year if you hate at least you can have a good laugh.

7. Moan loudly