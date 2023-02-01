ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 Valentine's Day gift ideas for your lover that cost almost nothing

Oghenerume Progress

Do you desire to gift your lover but your pocket isn't in tune with the size of your love?

Love-Story-Word-Search-Puzzle-photo (Credit: Google)
Love-Story-Word-Search-Puzzle-photo (Credit: Google)

Valentine's Day is a great opportunity to show people how much you love them. This is usually done with gifts, but then there are times when your pocket is not really in tune with the size of your love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

If you're in this position, here are five Valentine's Day gift ideas for your lover that cost almost nothing;

If the person you love has a thing for good music, then creating a playlist for them will be a lovely Valentine's Day gift. Just think of their favorite artists over time, make a compilation of their songs and they will definitely appreciate you.

If you guys have songs that mean something special to you, this will also be a good medium to include them.

Playlist
Playlist Pulse Nigeria

Lots of radio stations have programs where listeners can call in and express their thoughts. Some even do a special edition during the season of love allowing people to express their love on the air.

Telling your lover how much you love them while thousands of people are listening is definitely one great valentine's Day gift and it costs you just your airtime.

Do you have memories of you and your lover in pictures and videos? Create a video or a photo collage of all the fun memories you guys have shared. This is also a great idea for a Valentine's Day gift when you are looking to spend little money.

Photo Collage (Credit: Google)
Photo Collage (Credit: Google) Pulse Nigeria

Over the years, handwritten cards have never run out of style when it comes to expressing love. You could design the card with pictures of you and your lover and express yourself the best way you can in your own handwriting.

Hand-written cards (Credit: Google)
Hand-written cards (Credit: Google) Pulse Nigeria

Another cool Valentine's Day gift that costs almost nothing is a love puzzle game. This involves coming up with a series of questions for your lover and the answers show how much you love them. This can even be done over the phone or you could hide pieces of the puzzle around the house if you guys are together.

The most important part about Valentine's Day is expressing love, and each of the above requires putting more of your heart into it than your pocket, especially when your pocket is not really up to it. Which of these are you trying this Valentine's Day?

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to know if you really have OCD

How to know if you really have OCD

Who wore it best? 5 fashionistas take on the classic black pantsuit

Who wore it best? 5 fashionistas take on the classic black pantsuit

Here’s why you keep having nightmares

Here’s why you keep having nightmares

How to make love: 5 difficult sex conversations couples should have

How to make love: 5 difficult sex conversations couples should have

5 Valentine's Day gift ideas for your lover that cost almost nothing

5 Valentine's Day gift ideas for your lover that cost almost nothing

Playing dress up: 5 outfit-inspired themes for a very fun party

Playing dress up: 5 outfit-inspired themes for a very fun party

5 strange holidays you probably never knew about

5 strange holidays you probably never knew about

Simi launches new children’s Clothing Line ‘The Big Little Company’ inspired by her daughter Adejare ‘Deja’ Kosoko

Simi launches new children’s Clothing Line ‘The Big Little Company’ inspired by her daughter Adejare ‘Deja’ Kosoko

Sexually active people might be 'closer to God' - Scientists

Sexually active people might be 'closer to God' - Scientists

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period [Credit: DAN]

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Lady whispers

10 naughty things to whisper in his ear to seduce him