5 Valentine's Day gift ideas for your lover that cost almost nothing

If you're in this position, here are five Valentine's Day gift ideas for your lover that cost almost nothing;

1) Create a playlist

If the person you love has a thing for good music, then creating a playlist for them will be a lovely Valentine's Day gift. Just think of their favorite artists over time, make a compilation of their songs and they will definitely appreciate you.

If you guys have songs that mean something special to you, this will also be a good medium to include them.

2) Express your love over the radio

Lots of radio stations have programs where listeners can call in and express their thoughts. Some even do a special edition during the season of love allowing people to express their love on the air.

Telling your lover how much you love them while thousands of people are listening is definitely one great valentine's Day gift and it costs you just your airtime.

3) Do a love photo collage

Do you have memories of you and your lover in pictures and videos? Create a video or a photo collage of all the fun memories you guys have shared. This is also a great idea for a Valentine's Day gift when you are looking to spend little money.

4) Hand-written cards

Over the years, handwritten cards have never run out of style when it comes to expressing love. You could design the card with pictures of you and your lover and express yourself the best way you can in your own handwriting.

5) Create a love puzzle game

Another cool Valentine's Day gift that costs almost nothing is a love puzzle game. This involves coming up with a series of questions for your lover and the answers show how much you love them. This can even be done over the phone or you could hide pieces of the puzzle around the house if you guys are together.