5 signs you are not husband material and women should avoid you

There are some characters and behaviors that reduce your husband's materiality by yards. Want to know what these are? Read on:

1. You don’t have money

I’m sorry; poverty isn’t glamorous. Marriage is a fusion of finances, and you need to have something to offer, and so does she. You don’t want to bring a woman into your suffering. I am not saying you should be at the peak of your career and be a millionaire, but you must have enough for both you and your children if that eventually happens.

Finances are what cause the most stress in most marriages, so don't kill yourself before your time by getting married when you are broke.

2. You can’t cook

Cooking is a life skill. What do you mean you don’t know how to parboil rice? What do you mean by how is egusi made? If you don’t know how to cook, you need to learn before you get married. Go and watch YouTube videos fast. Even if your wife loves to cook, there are emergency situations when you need to know how to cook. What happens when she is sick? Or does she travel and leave the children with you? What if you can’t order fast enough or restaurants haven't opened yet or are close? Some people say this can easily be solved by having a cook or a chef. Well, hopefully, you are as rich as you hope you will become.

3. You can’t clean

A wife is not a maid. Clean up after yourself, clean your house, and continue to do so after getting married. If you find it difficult to do the littlest chores, if you keep your kitchen sink full of dirty plates, if you don’t clean your toilet or do your laundry, you shouldn’t be bringing another woman into that mess because you are getting a wife and not a maid. Clean up.

4. You love female attention

Anyone addicted to attention and external validation shouldn’t be getting married. If you feel some sort of validation when a pretty woman talks to you and wants to be with you, perhaps you shouldn’t be getting married because once that ring enters your fingers, you will be seeing fine women everywhere.

5. You can’t control your anger and emotions