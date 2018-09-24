5 relationship tricks women need to stop playing now!

news

Dear [young] women, we get it that many things are fun, games and all that, but can we get serious for a bit and stop pulling stunts and tricks that hurt people you claim to love?

It's even more important to put an end to these things when you consider how they often turn round to bite you in the ass. What begins as a well-laid plan often escalates into something so awry and crazy that could have been avoided if only you dated with a little more truth to yourself, instead of playing games.

To avoid regretful situations, ladies, here are five relationship tricks you really need to stop playing now!

1. Using a pregnancy to tie down a man

Truth is, even if you get pregnant and give birth to the most gorgeous kid in the world, a guy that wants nothing to do with you will still not want anything to do with you. Don't be surprised if he wants nothing to do with you and the kid, or just you.

2. Live all your life just to be a wife

As we have already clearly said here, living your life should be with the purpose of being a better person, not for the purpose of snagging a man or earning yourself a husband.

You'll be doing yourself a huge disservice if all of your life is lived with the intent of being a wife or considered a wife material.

3. Manipulation

You know that thing where you deny your man sex just because you want something? Dead it, please.

4. Silent treatment

Really, if you have something to say, just go right ahead and say it. Expecting your man to guess the thoughts of your mind isn't so cool. Getting angry that he can't decipher the problem you have refused to tell him is just as bad.

5. Fake period

This one is just devious actually. The thing dey pain die.