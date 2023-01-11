5 reasons you should not be friends with an ex

Have in mind that this is someone you have shared your heart, soul and sometimes body with, they have given your endorphins and dopamine just by a glance. Say the relationship ends amicably, there is no bad blood between you two, why not carry on with friendship, I'm here to tell you not to even try that at all.

It might stop you from finding love again

Maintaining an on-and-off friendship/relationship with someone you used to date might serve as an anchor that stops you from actually finding someone new. Let them go and find someone else. You don't want to be in the friend zone forever.

Lingering emotions and romantic attachment

Feelings grow from constant communication. If you only talk to your ex once in three months, that’s fine but if you are constantly keeping tabs on them every other week, feelings will regerminate unwittingly, not to mention the sexual attraction.

Post-breakup sex/sexts

Your mind might hate them, but your body doesn’t, your body remembers. You don’t want to have a continuous sexual relationship with them. Remember Okafor’s law, best to cut them off and don’t even think sexual chats are okay.

Moving on is harder

You need as much space post-breakup as you can get. All that, ‘let’s just be friends' right after a breakup is out of it. If you were leaning on them for emotional, financial support or any form of support, pry yourself from them immediately. It will hurt, but that’s the only way to heal and become better.

It will make your new partner uncomfortable