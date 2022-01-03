Even when you think you should break up, the prospect of starting over, jumping back into the dating pool, meeting someone new and getting to know them is stressful, if not terrifying. Then there's the psychological and emotional toll it takes on your heart. This is a rollercoaster we try to avoid.
4 Reasons you should break up with your partner
The fear of not meeting someone as good as your current partner could keep you in a relationship where you feel unloved and unaccepted.
It's crucial, however, to know when to let go of someone who isn't interested in you. There may be telltale signs (Sometimes these signs are clear. Other times, it might be your instincts/guts beckoning to you) but it’s always hard to let go especially when you’re in love.
That being said, Here are 4 signs you should put an end to that relationship
1. Zero communication
Every happy and loving relationship relies on effective communication. How can you hear your partner's thoughts or discuss an underlying problem if you don't communicate? It's time to flee if you don't have adequate and proper communication with your partner. When partners have a greater knowledge of each other, love flows more smoothly. Are you a priority in their life if they haven't called or texted in days?
2. Abuse
If your partner is abusing you emotionally, physically, sexually, or verbally, it's time to call it quits. If you don't want to end up in the hospital or dead, break up with your partner.
3. One-sided love
Do you ever find yourself putting in a lot of work and energy into a relationship only to end up disappointed because you don't get anything in return? Is your partner preoccupied with themselves all of the time? Well, that isn't what love is all about. If your partner doesn't give a damn about you, why are they still your partner?
4. Unfaithfulness
A partner who is always cheating is untrustworthy. Cheating shows a lack of respect. Forgiving a cheating partner on a regular basis can be hazardous to your health.
