3 reasons why sexting is needed in your relationship

Asides that though, there are other ways sexting might be advantageous to your relationship/marriage and below are three of them.

1. Validation and reassurance

There is always a concern about appearance, body shape and the changes they go through over time.

Sexting and asking for your partner's nudes helps deal with this.

Confirming through texts, a constant rave about your partner's body, the things you like about their body and the things you'd love to do about their body... it really does help.

Your partner gets the memo that you've still got hots for him or her, and you're still dying for that body, despite whatever insecurities they might have.

You have no idea how far this reassurance goes.

2. Improved emotional intimacy

Sexting improves the sex experience between you and your partner, and sex in turn increases emotional intimacy and even emotional well-being.

3. A continuously-active sex

Sexting often involves sharing fantasies, seductive comments or sultry pics and has been rightly described as a form of foreplay on its own.