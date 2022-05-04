Mr. Dowells hosts friends at Bovi's Whisky Party

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

The venue was packed and brimming with energy as guests enjoyed delicious servings of food and palate tingling Mr. Dowell’s cocktail options while they rollicked to the electrifying sounds of top musical acts like DJ Consequence and Ms. DSF.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

The evening was proof that fun moments with friends are all the better with Mr. Dowell’s, the spirit of true friendship, as guests hugged, high-fived and bonded over games of billiards and blackjack. Mr. Dowell’s also gave guests the opportunity to win exciting prizes including two iPhone 12 phones, Apple AirPods Pro, Smart Watches, Bluetooth speakers etc, as well as capture newly formed friendship moments at the custom photobooth.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

The evening reached its highest point when Bovi unveiled two surprise acts, chart-topping afrobeat artists, Buju and Ladipoe, whose performances kept party-goers on their feet. Follow @mrdowellsng on Instagram to keep up with some of the highlights from Bovi Whisky Party with Mr. Dowell’s.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Drink Responsibly 18+

---