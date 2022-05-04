RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Mr. Dowells hosts friends at Bovi's Whisky Party

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Easter Monday, 19th April was a night of unadulterated fun as Mr. Dowell’s hosted Bovi Ugboma’s closest buddies at a Whisky Party.

Mr. Dowells hosts friends at Bovi's Whisky Party
Mr. Dowells hosts friends at Bovi's Whisky Party

In attendance were some of Nigeria’s most prominent personalities and content creators including Nancy Isime, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Sharon Ooja, AY and Denrele Edun who spent an evening partying alongside Mr. Dowell’s and its latest brand influencer, Bovi, at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island.

Recommended articles
Mr. Dowells hosts friends at Bovi's Whisky Party
Mr. Dowells hosts friends at Bovi's Whisky Party Pulse Nigeria
Mr. Dowells hosts friends at Bovi's Whisky Party
Mr. Dowells hosts friends at Bovi's Whisky Party Pulse Nigeria

The venue was packed and brimming with energy as guests enjoyed delicious servings of food and palate tingling Mr. Dowell’s cocktail options while they rollicked to the electrifying sounds of top musical acts like DJ Consequence and Ms. DSF.

Mr. Dowells hosts friends at Bovi's Whisky Party
Mr. Dowells hosts friends at Bovi's Whisky Party Pulse Nigeria
Mr. Dowells hosts friends at Bovi's Whisky Party
Mr. Dowells hosts friends at Bovi's Whisky Party Pulse Nigeria

The evening was proof that fun moments with friends are all the better with Mr. Dowell’s, the spirit of true friendship, as guests hugged, high-fived and bonded over games of billiards and blackjack. Mr. Dowell’s also gave guests the opportunity to win exciting prizes including two iPhone 12 phones, Apple AirPods Pro, Smart Watches, Bluetooth speakers etc, as well as capture newly formed friendship moments at the custom photobooth.

Mr. Dowells hosts friends at Bovi's Whisky Party
Mr. Dowells hosts friends at Bovi's Whisky Party Pulse Nigeria
Mr. Dowells hosts friends at Bovi's Whisky Party
Mr. Dowells hosts friends at Bovi's Whisky Party Pulse Nigeria

The evening reached its highest point when Bovi unveiled two surprise acts, chart-topping afrobeat artists, Buju and Ladipoe, whose performances kept party-goers on their feet. Follow @mrdowellsng on Instagram to keep up with some of the highlights from Bovi Whisky Party with Mr. Dowell’s.

Mr. Dowells hosts friends at Bovi's Whisky Party
Mr. Dowells hosts friends at Bovi's Whisky Party Pulse Nigeria
Mr. Dowells hosts friends at Bovi's Whisky Party
Mr. Dowells hosts friends at Bovi's Whisky Party Pulse Nigeria

Drink Responsibly 18+

---

#FeatureByMrDowells

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 women share their experience with feminine hygiene products

5 women share their experience with feminine hygiene products

Web phenomenon Lucas the Spider is coming to Boomerang Africa!

Web phenomenon Lucas the Spider is coming to Boomerang Africa!

Mr. Dowells hosts friends at Bovi's Whisky Party

Mr. Dowells hosts friends at Bovi's Whisky Party

7 random facts about Timbuktu

7 random facts about Timbuktu

5 reasons why travelling abroad is not always worth it

5 reasons why travelling abroad is not always worth it

Are you the best sales manager in Nigeria? Homewin by Sujimoto is looking for you!

Are you the best sales manager in Nigeria? Homewin by Sujimoto is looking for you!

When next are we seeing a Met Gala outfit as iconic as Chadwick Boseman’s 2018 look? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

When next are we seeing a Met Gala outfit as iconic as Chadwick Boseman’s 2018 look? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE S*X to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE S*X to guests and doesn't bath

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Trending

5 health risks of s*xual intercourse with animals

bestiality is becoming so common and it is quite deadly [istockphoto]

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

How to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period [Credit: DAN]

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body [Practo]

What exactly does a side chick do better than a main chick?

Illustration of side chick vs main chick (360nobs)