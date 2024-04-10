ADVERTISEMENT
Avoid these 10 most common ChatGPT words

Temi Iwalaiye

ChatGPT is a helpful bot for writing your essays or articles, but it has a huge problem: it doesn’t write like humans, and it repeats itself.

There are many reasons why ChatGPT doesn't imitate everyday speech. One is, they used complicated essays from the New York Times and the New Yorker for its database.

Although these are popular phrases in British colonies, whenever you use them, it sends a clear message that you’ve used ChatGPT.

A research team scanned 1000 Chat GPT articles; here is what they discovered as the most popular Chat GPT words.

Instead of saying people or persons, ChatGPT will rather refer to people as individuals, which is weird because humans rarely refer to themselves as that.

Many programmers who have analysed the most common words used by ChatGPT have all said that delve is a popular phrase, especially when it wants to segue into a topic, so avoid it.

If you ask ChatGPT to write a catchy copy for you, it will most certainly use unleash. This is true, even though many Africans use this phrase normally.

If you ask it to write a technical essay, the bot will use 'explore' or 'exploring' so many times. It’s just proof that it has scanned many essays. Always try to replace explore with other words.

ChatGPT is always asking you to embrace one thing or another. You can barely have a ChatGPT-written paragraph or heading without an embrace.

Research found that resonate appears frequently in ChatGPT's long-form responses, which are around 500 words long. It is used for adding depth to the writing and increasing the word count.

The word 'dynamic' is a popular choice in ChatGPT, as it remains a staple in everyday vernacular, and it’s usually “in the dynamic world of...”

When ChatGPT wants to sound formal, it will use testament, as in “a testament to." It helps you sound high-sounding and lyrical, but really, only a few people say this.

The term 'Elevate' is so common that it appears frequently in ChatGPT responses and sometimes multiple times within the same response.

Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

