Avoid these 10 most common ChatGPT words

Although these are popular phrases in British colonies, whenever you use them, it sends a clear message that you’ve used ChatGPT.

10 most common ChatGPT words

A research team scanned 1000 Chat GPT articles; here is what they discovered as the most popular Chat GPT words.

1. Individuals

Instead of saying people or persons, ChatGPT will rather refer to people as individuals, which is weird because humans rarely refer to themselves as that.

2. Delve

Many programmers who have analysed the most common words used by ChatGPT have all said that delve is a popular phrase, especially when it wants to segue into a topic, so avoid it.

3. Unleash

If you ask ChatGPT to write a catchy copy for you, it will most certainly use unleash. This is true, even though many Africans use this phrase normally.

4. Explore

If you ask it to write a technical essay, the bot will use 'explore' or 'exploring' so many times. It’s just proof that it has scanned many essays. Always try to replace explore with other words.

5. Embrace

ChatGPT is always asking you to embrace one thing or another. You can barely have a ChatGPT-written paragraph or heading without an embrace.

6. Resonate

Research found that resonate appears frequently in ChatGPT's long-form responses, which are around 500 words long. It is used for adding depth to the writing and increasing the word count.

7. Dynamic

The word 'dynamic' is a popular choice in ChatGPT, as it remains a staple in everyday vernacular, and it’s usually “in the dynamic world of...”

8. Testament

When ChatGPT wants to sound formal, it will use testament, as in “a testament to." It helps you sound high-sounding and lyrical, but really, only a few people say this.

10. Elevate