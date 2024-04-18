Chess master Shawn Martinez teams up with Tunde Onakoya to break world record

While Onakoya has built a following for himself from his Chess in Slums initiative, Martinez is also renowned in the space.

Born in 1990, he has risen to be ranked among the top 100 players in New York and has an extensive record of playing competitive chess, often participating in games that feature a range of different openings. His chess profile highlights his expertise in several defense strategies like the Closed Sicilian Defense and the French Defense: Schlechter Variation​.

Martinez began his chess journey in sixth grade and quickly became known as a prodigy, especially after his participation in numerous school chess teams and winning the National Scholastic Chess Championship for the 6-11th grade division. His passion for chess extended beyond playing, as he has dedicated over ten years to coaching, working with students from early childhood to high school across various schools in New York City. He also specialises in teaching students with intellectual and developmental disabilities​.

Apart from individual achievements, Shawn has authored books and been featured in articles that discuss his impact on students and his approach to chess as a tool for life lessons. He currently offers a variety of chess coaching services through his initiative, Pushing Pawns NYC, which includes personal, group, and online classes​​.

For more detailed information about his coaching services or to learn about his playing style and achievements, you can visit his profiles on platforms like Chess.com and Pushing Pawns NYC​​.