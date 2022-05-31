Ladies: What to wear and what not to wear on Martyrs' Day

Here’s a guide on how this can be done:

Think modest and conservative: While Martyrs’ Day is a social as well as religious gathering, it’s not a party or a night out with your party buddies. Many who attend this event are still conservative, so be sure to dress appropriately. This means you should not be seen wearing backless or low-cut dresses, spaghetti straps, tank tops, or anything that shows off your midriff.

Do not wear anything that rises above the knees: If you are choosing a dress, it should be a bit longer so that your fellow Christians do not get seduced to the “dark side”.

Refrain from wearing anything transparent. It’s a religious day, not a striptease show. Wearing darker, non-lace tops can prevent you from wearing something that’s see through, dear ladies.

Wear pants if you don’t like dresses: This may raise the eyebrows of some conservative Ugandans. However, on the whole, Ugandans are receptive to a woman in pants. So, throw on a pair of dark pants with a light top and blazer, if you really want to turn your stylishness up a notch.