Whatever your dress code is, though, you should feel comfortable enough to actively participate fully on this historic day.
Ladies: What to wear and what not to wear on Martyrs' Day
This Friday, Martyrs’ Day is on and so we are here to ensure that your casual clothing or formal dress codes match your sense of occasion and make you feel prepared to worship.
Here’s a guide on how this can be done:
Think modest and conservative: While Martyrs’ Day is a social as well as religious gathering, it’s not a party or a night out with your party buddies. Many who attend this event are still conservative, so be sure to dress appropriately. This means you should not be seen wearing backless or low-cut dresses, spaghetti straps, tank tops, or anything that shows off your midriff.
Do not wear anything that rises above the knees: If you are choosing a dress, it should be a bit longer so that your fellow Christians do not get seduced to the “dark side”.
Refrain from wearing anything transparent. It’s a religious day, not a striptease show. Wearing darker, non-lace tops can prevent you from wearing something that’s see through, dear ladies.
Wear pants if you don’t like dresses: This may raise the eyebrows of some conservative Ugandans. However, on the whole, Ugandans are receptive to a woman in pants. So, throw on a pair of dark pants with a light top and blazer, if you really want to turn your stylishness up a notch.
Wear heels or flats: This helps the focus remain on the Lord, not you. However, it’s not wise to dress down completely and wear sneakers. Instead, throw on a pair of heels lower than 3 inches (not high stilettos-type) and go pay court to the fallen martyrs.
