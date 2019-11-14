On Tuesday, November 12, Blake Shelton, who was named Sexiest Man Alive in 2017, announced John Legend's honor on "The Voice."

In many other ways, Legend is an obvious choice for the title and today's post will show you that. He has an EGOT, a role on a popular television show, 'The Voice', and has appeared on the covers of Time, GQ, and Ebony, among many others. But the 40-year-old singer brings something new to the historical landscape of Sexiest Men.

John Legend is named the sexiest man alive in 2019 [Instagram/ John Legend] Instagram/ John Legend

Several folks on Twitter have disagreed with the choice of John Legend as the Sexiest Man Alive in 2019 for some reason. We have carefully put together 5 obvious reasons why he deserves to be awarded that title.

Have a look!

1. A wife's guy

Of course, many other sexiest men in the past have been married but none adores their wife unapologetically in the eyes of the public as Legend does. He and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, aren’t just better together; they’re also more famous together. We find this so adorable and we can help but agree that he deserves the title.

2. Amazing father

If you know Legend, then you must also know his two adorable children. Luna and Miles always find their way to his social media pages and events. It's either Legend his twinning with Miles or having them both on the set of 'The Voice' with him. He mentioned in his interview, "I’m so proud that I have a wife and two kids I’m so in love with and so connected to. I’m also so proud of my career". Can your father ever?

3. Successful Career

John Legend is a talented singer that been able to amass several notable awards in the entertainment industry. He became one of only 15 stars to achieve EGOT (Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, Tonys) status last year. After taking home his first Grammy in 2006 with his debut album Get Lifted, the star began a steady ascension to superstardom while using his voice for good.

With his latest achievement, he has a new title called, VEGOTSMA. This was given to him by Blake Shelton during the announcement. John Legend is a true 'Legend' of his career.

4. Fun and Goofy

As hardworking as John Legend is, he always finds a way to have fun and stay goofy especially with his wife. He displayed this recently on the cover of Vanity Fair, December Issue.

5. Humanitarian

John Legend is known to fight for what he believes in. On several occasions, he has spoken up about criminal justice in the U.S.A. He also supports a campaign #CantJustPreach. He received a humanitarian award for Global Change during its 62nd Anniversary Celebration's Diplomatic Celebration event on June 17, hosted by the British ambassador, Sir Nigel Sheinwald, and Lady Sheinwald at their residence in Washington, D.C.

Legend also focuses on education equality and social awareness. He joined #MeToo movement earlier this year. John Legend's appearance in the #SurvivingRKelly displayed his humanitarian.