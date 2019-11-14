The award-winning singer is one of only 15 stars to achieve EGOT status last year and now he's making history yet again with the new title as the sexiest man alive.

The 40-year-old singer known for his silky-smooth vocals was revealed as this year's winner Tuesday, November 12. Shelton, who was named Sexiest Man Alive in 2017, announced John Legend's honor on "The Voice."

Legend told the magazine in an issue out Friday that receiving the title comes with some pressure to follow Idris Elba, who was last year's winner. He joked it was, "not fair and is not nice to me!"

Guess what? Chrissy Teigen, who is John Legend's wife is having a blast on Twitter with the announcement of her husband as the Sexiest Man Alive. “I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it’s my new Starbucks holiday cup,” she wrote before tweeting a spicy response to a critic.

Here are some of her tweets.