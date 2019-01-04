Now, conversations are being had about sexual abuse and more victims are being given safe spaces to come forward to name and shame their abusers.

Rumours have swirled around R. Kelly and his penchant for underage girls for years but for some strange reason, despite numerous allegations and a high-profile court case, he has never been prosecuted and continues to be supported and uplifted by fans and peers alike.

John Legend is the only star to appear in the documentary Surviving R Kelly. Producer Dream Hampton claimed Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, Dave Chappelle, Celine Dion, Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige, Lil Kim and Questlove all refused to participate.

In the documentary, John Legend said, ''R. Kelly has brought so much pain to so many people. Time’s up for R. Kelly.''

The first of the six-part series aired on Lifetime on Thursday, interviewing dozens former friends, family members and colleagues about the singer who all make shocking claims about the singer abusing women and young girls for the most part of his career.

But Legend is essentially the only fellow artist who agreed to speak out where many more declined.

John Legend later took to Twitter to defend his participation in the documentary and praised charity 'A Long Walk Home' for advocating on behalf of the survivors.

More so, in the last year, the idea of allyship and and gender dynamics have shifted considerably. We are having increasingly open dialogues surrounding sexual harassment and assault. In the middle of this shift, many men have vocalised feeling unfairly targeted by the #MeToo movement. However, for every man that has felt that way, there are men who understand the need to lend their voice to the movement and that in order to catalyse change, they need to hold themselves and their fellow men accountable.

We define male allies as members of an advantaged group committed to building relationships with women, understanding the social privilege provided by their gender and addressing the overall gender imbalance. The #MeToo movement, as advanced as it has become, needs male allies to add a necessary dimension to the fight.

John Legend, in speaking out, potentially putting his career and his relationships with his peers at risk is the perfect example of how men can be allies. It means being intentional in throwing off the shroud of male privilege and demanding accountability whilst being involved in a pivotal conversation. For men who also want to know how they lend their voices and make a difference, here are some key points.

Here are 3 ways men can be better allies:

1.Initiate and hold open and honest conversations with other men

The first way that men can position themselves as allies to victims of sexual assault and harassment is by participating in challenging conversations, particularly with other men.

An open and honest dialogue helps to break down stereotypes and harmful attitudes whilst putting together a platform for mutually respectful relationships and creating space for self-reflection and self- improvement.

2.Self- evaluate and be empathetic

In addition to challenging their peers, men should aim to address the ways in which they may be unknowingly contributing to a culture of disrespect and/ or abuse.

People who take the initiative to critically evaluate themselves may be able to identify and address their bias that are guiding their actions, in turn becoming more empathetic allies.

3.Make it a priority to speak up against harmful behaviour

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step and so does cultural change. It begins with individuals committed to making a difference therefore, it’s essential for men to speak up when they encounter problematic behaviour in their day to day lives.

If you witness verbal or physical harassment, intervene if you feel safe doing so. In some cases, the safest way to help may be to notify an authority. In any case, remember that silence or inaction is essentially compliance.