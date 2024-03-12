9 fast and effective remedies for treating ringworm at home

This common condition is characterised by a red, itchy, circular rash with healthy-looking skin in the middle. Ringworm can be uncomfortable and may spread easily, but fortunately, there are several home remedies that can offer relief and healing.

It's best to start treatment as soon as symptoms appear for the best results. Here's a guide to fast and effective home remedies for treating ringworm.

1. Keep the area clean and dry

The fungus thrives in warm, moist environments, so it’s important to keep the affected area clean and dry. Wash the area with soap and water daily, then dry it thoroughly. Use a separate clean towel or paper towel to prevent spreading the fungus to other parts of your body or to other people.

2. Apply tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is known for its antifungal and antiseptic properties, making it an effective remedy for ringworm. Apply a few drops of tea tree oil diluted with a carrier oil, such as coconut oil, directly to the affected area using a cotton ball or swab, three times a day. Those with sensitive skin should be cautious, as tea tree oil can be irritating to some.

3. Use apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has antifungal properties that can help treat ringworm when applied directly to the affected area. Soak a cotton ball in apple cider vinegar and place it on the rash. Repeat this process three to four times daily until the ringworm clears up. Ensure the vinegar is well diluted if you have sensitive skin.

4. Garlic paste

Garlic is another potent antifungal agent that can be used to treat ringworm at home. Crush a few cloves of garlic to make a paste and apply it to the affected area. Cover it with a bandage and leave it on for a few hours before washing off. Do this once daily until you see improvement.

5. Aloe vera

Aloe vera is well-known for its soothing, anti-inflammatory, and antifungal properties, making it an excellent remedy for ringworm. Apply pure aloe vera gel directly to the affected area three to four times daily. Aloe vera not only helps treat the fungus but also soothes itching and discomfort.

6. Turmeric

Turmeric has powerful anti-inflammatory and antiseptic qualities, which can help treat ringworm effectively. Create a paste by mixing turmeric powder with a little water or coconut oil and apply it to the affected area. Let it dry before rinsing off. You can also include turmeric in your diet to boost your immune system.

7. Coconut oil

Coconut oil possesses antifungal properties that can help eliminate ringworm, especially when applied to the scalp and body. Apply a thin layer of coconut oil to the affected area and let it absorb completely. Repeat two to three times daily until the infection clears.

8. OTC antifungal creams

While not a home remedy, over-the-counter (OTC) antifungal creams, lotions, or powders can be highly effective in treating ringworm. Products containing clotrimazole, miconazole, or terbinafine can help eliminate the fungus. Follow the product instructions carefully for the best results.

9. Change your clothes and bedding regularly

To prevent the spread of the fungus and re-infection, change your clothes, bedding, and towels daily. Wash these items in hot water and dry them thoroughly, preferably in the sun or a hot dryer, to kill any remaining fungi.

While these home remedies can be effective in treating ringworm, it's important to monitor your condition closely. If you see no improvement within two weeks, or if the infection worsens, see a doctor.