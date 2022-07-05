How to earn crypto for free: 10 proven ways

1. Stake Crypto

Staking cryptocurrency is one of the best ways to go when thinking of how to earn crypto for free. While it’s possible to stake one crypto and get a free crypto reward after some time on many cryptocurrency exchanges, a popular option is staking crypto on Quidax.

Quidax is a cryptocurrency exchange that lets you buy, sell, and exchange your digital currencies seamlessly and with a great user experience under very safe conditions. And one way to get free crypto from Quidax is their airdrops and staking feature that lets you stake your QDX (Quidax token) in the Quidax Vault and earn free crypto.

All you have to do is register on Quidax, buy QDX and lock up a portion or all of it in your Quidax vault for a certain period. Subsequently, when airdrops happen, you receive free crypto, based on your staking period and amount.

In other words, you’ll be able to save or invest the money you would have used to purchase the cryptocurrencies you’re now getting for FREE.

2. Crypto Competitions

Another way to earn free crypto is by participating in online crypto competitions. Usually, these competitions are in the form of online games that let you complete challenges for a prize (crypto).

Some of these games also involve challenging other crypto traders online over a set timeframe for the “best trader” prize, which is in the form of crypto. Others ask you to identify bugs in their applications or learn a new trading skill.

It is essential to look out for safe websites or applications to prevent hackers from accessing your crypto account or wallet. So, you should look up reviews for any crypto competition you want to enter before participating.

Eventually, you’ll find some secure crypto competition sites. And when you do, endeavour to go through their rules, and understand what their prizes are to determine if competing will be worth your time.

3. Reading and Writing on Publish0X

If you enjoy reading and writing, you’ve probably been doing it the wrong way all along. Earning money while doing what you love is the next good thing after sliced bread. And with Publish0X, you can earn free crypto by reading and writing blog articles.

Just like Medium, Publish0X is a cryptocurrency publishing platform where both readers and publishers can earn virtual money for their contributions to the platform. There is also the tipping feature that allows both authors and readers to encourage themselves with extra crypto.

The good thing about this kind of tipping is that users do not have to pay any money to tip each other. Instead, the tips are from the Publish0X rewards pool and are free for all. Interestingly, non-readers or writers can also earn free crypto by watching quality videos on the platform.

4. Crypto Referral Bonuses

Some crypto companies offer sign up and referral bonuses. For example, if you refer someone to sign up on Quidax, you both get a reward.

These small bonuses can add up when you refer more people. Finding and using such platforms could make your henry into crypto a lot smoother. And you can start earning while learning how to trade.

5. Bitcoin Faucets

A Bitcoin faucet gives out free Bitcoin to users who complete some easy tasks on its platform.

When you register and carry out tasks on a Bitcoin faucet, you get a little reward (like a drop of water from a tap), which is saved in your crypto wallet. However, this is not a get-rich-quick scheme, and you can only accumulate the rewards over time.

6. Crypto Microtasks

As the name implies, a microtask is a small task assigned to someone, and in the crypto world, these tasks are usually online. Like crypto faucets, working on crypto microtasks is another way to collect free crypto.

Once you register on a crypto microtask platform, you are assigned various tasks - from sharing a tweet to commenting on a crypto project online. Tasks can also come as games and puzzles in some cases.

At the end of the day, the more complex the tasks you complete, the more your crypto rewards.

7. Airdrops by Monitoring Calendars

Crypto companies like Quidax have regular airdrops. You can stay informed by following and monitoring the social media pages of such companies.

Interestingly, there are certain websites and accounts that collect all of the information related to crypto projects and airdrops you can participate in. These calendars will come in handy to help you stay at the top of your game while making the most of your crypto journey.

8. Crypto Hard Forks

Sometimes, a crypto network has an update called a hard fork. When this update happens, crypto holders on the old network get free crypto when they move to the new one. And usually, this is the exact value of crypto they had in their wallets before the update happened.

9. Brave Browser

The average person spends about 7 hours on the internet daily, and half of the time, we use browsers to search for information. Now, imagine if you could earn money for that.

Brave browser allows its users to earn Basic Attention Tokens (BAT) by viewing different ads while browsing. BAT is Brave browser’s crypto, and you can earn it when you opt-in to view anonymous ads on the browser’s website.

Apart from watching ads, new users can also earn free BAT when they install the browser and use it consistently for 30 days. Depending on your browser usage, you may also receive free BAT every month.

Content creators and people who recommend the app to others also earn bonuses.

10. Presearch Browser

Presearch is a search engine that rewards people for browsing daily. To earn PRE (Presearch browser’s crypto), you need to create a free Presearch account and start entering your searches - just like you do on Google.

Bonus tip: You can run the Presearch search engine on Brave browser. By doing so, you’ll earn both BAT and PRE tokens simultaneously.

Final Thoughts

There are so many interesting ways to get free crypto. For some, you have to perform simple tasks, and for others, you only need to join their crypto app to get freebies as a new user.

Whatever the case may be, you should understand that they are not get-rich-quick schemes. So, avoid websites or platforms with outrageous rewards. You should also research and read reviews to make more informed decisions. You can also check out this crypto academy for a better understanding of the cryptocurrency world and how you can make the most of your journey.

---