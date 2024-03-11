Is your phone being tracked? Here’s how to know

Yet, the reality is, with advanced technology, the possibility of our phones being tracked by someone's prying eyes exists.

This article will guide you through understanding how your phone could be tracked, identifying signs of tracking, and taking steps to ensure your phone privacy.

Understanding phone tracking

Our phones track our location and activity, often for good reasons. Location services in apps help us navigate, find the nearest restaurant, or check the weather in our area. However, there's a darker side to this convenience. Phones can also be tracked without our knowledge, thanks to spyware or malicious apps. These unauthorised trackers can monitor our location, read our messages, and even listen to our calls.

Signs your phone might be tracked

If you're worried that someone might be tracking your phone, here are some common signs to look out for:

Battery drain

Your phone's battery seems to deplete faster than usual, even when you're not using it much. This could be because tracking software is running in the background.

Overheating

Your phone gets unusually hot, despite light use. Tracking apps can overwork your phone's processor, causing it to heat up.

Data usage spike

You notice a significant, unexplained increase in your mobile data usage. This could indicate that a tracking app is sending data from your phone to another device.

Unknown apps

You find apps on your phone that you don't remember downloading. Some tracking software disguises itself as harmless apps.

Strange activity

Your phone behaves oddly—like the screen turning on or off by itself or apps opening without any input from you.

Background noise

You hear unusual noises or clicks during phone calls, which could indicate someone else is listening in.

What to do if you suspect tracking

If you suspect your phone is being tracked, take these steps immediately:

Review installed apps

Check your apps and uninstall anything that looks suspicious or that you don't remember installing.

Change passwords

Update the passwords for your important accounts, including email and social media, to lock out potential trackers.

Anti-virus/anti-malware scan

Run a security scan on your phone using a reputable anti-virus or anti-malware app to detect and remove harmful software.

Security software update

Make sure your phone's operating system and security software are up to date to protect against vulnerabilities.

How to prevent future tracking

To avoid being tracked in the future, follow these tips:

Download apps only from official stores

Stick to downloading apps from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, where apps are vetted for safety.

Read app permissions carefully

When you download an app, read the permissions it requests carefully. Only allow permissions that are necessary for the app to function.

Disable location services for unnecessary apps

Turn off location tracking for apps that don't need it to minimize the risk of being tracked.

By being aware of the signs of tracking and taking steps to protect yourself, you can maintain control over your personal information. Keep your phone safe, and stay vigilant against potential privacy invasions.