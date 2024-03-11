ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Is your phone being tracked? Here’s how to know

Anna Ajayi

The power to secure your privacy is in your hands—literally.

How to check if your phone being tracked [Famisafe]
How to check if your phone being tracked [Famisafe]

In an era where our phones are almost as essential as our breath, the last thing anyone wants is to have their privacy invaded without their knowledge.

Recommended articles

Yet, the reality is, with advanced technology, the possibility of our phones being tracked by someone's prying eyes exists.

This article will guide you through understanding how your phone could be tracked, identifying signs of tracking, and taking steps to ensure your phone privacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our phones track our location and activity, often for good reasons. Location services in apps help us navigate, find the nearest restaurant, or check the weather in our area. However, there's a darker side to this convenience. Phones can also be tracked without our knowledge, thanks to spyware or malicious apps. These unauthorised trackers can monitor our location, read our messages, and even listen to our calls.

If you're worried that someone might be tracking your phone, here are some common signs to look out for:

Your phone's battery seems to deplete faster than usual, even when you're not using it much. This could be because tracking software is running in the background.

ADVERTISEMENT

Your phone gets unusually hot, despite light use. Tracking apps can overwork your phone's processor, causing it to heat up.

You notice a significant, unexplained increase in your mobile data usage. This could indicate that a tracking app is sending data from your phone to another device.

ADVERTISEMENT

You find apps on your phone that you don't remember downloading. Some tracking software disguises itself as harmless apps.

Your phone behaves oddly—like the screen turning on or off by itself or apps opening without any input from you.

You hear unusual noises or clicks during phone calls, which could indicate someone else is listening in.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you suspect your phone is being tracked, take these steps immediately:

Check your apps and uninstall anything that looks suspicious or that you don't remember installing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Update the passwords for your important accounts, including email and social media, to lock out potential trackers.

Run a security scan on your phone using a reputable anti-virus or anti-malware app to detect and remove harmful software.

Make sure your phone's operating system and security software are up to date to protect against vulnerabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

To avoid being tracked in the future, follow these tips:

Stick to downloading apps from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, where apps are vetted for safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

When you download an app, read the permissions it requests carefully. Only allow permissions that are necessary for the app to function.

Turn off location tracking for apps that don't need it to minimize the risk of being tracked.

By being aware of the signs of tracking and taking steps to protect yourself, you can maintain control over your personal information. Keep your phone safe, and stay vigilant against potential privacy invasions.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to check your Access Bank account balance

How to check your Access Bank account balance

3 common signs to spot a Nigerian tech bro

3 common signs to spot a Nigerian tech bro

4 plants that treat malaria quickly and effectively

4 plants that treat malaria quickly and effectively

Is your phone being tracked? Here’s how to know

Is your phone being tracked? Here’s how to know

Top 7 health benefits of fasting during Ramadan

Top 7 health benefits of fasting during Ramadan

5 benefits of fasting during Ramadan

5 benefits of fasting during Ramadan

Dos and don’ts of supporting Muslims during Ramadan

Dos and don’ts of supporting Muslims during Ramadan

7 do's and don’ts of the Holy month of Ramadan

7 do's and don’ts of the Holy month of Ramadan

6 things that will break a Muslim's fast during Ramadan

6 things that will break a Muslim's fast during Ramadan

How to make money on Fiverr: A freelancer's guide

How to make money on Fiverr: A freelancer's guide

Why stroke chances are high in the bathroom: Causes and prevention

Why stroke chances are high in the bathroom: Causes and prevention

9 ways to support Muslim colleagues at work during Ramadan

9 ways to support Muslim colleagues at work during Ramadan

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lovers on a date

This is why it's easy to fall in love with a colleague at work

The ladies of alte fashion [Instagram/soundcloud]

5 young women who embody Y2K and alte fashion

Why March is women's history month [Shadesofcolour]

How March became women's history month

Blood clots [theveininstitute]

Why are blood clots so deadly? Here are 10 risk factors you should know