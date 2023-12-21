ADVERTISEMENT
Did you know the Ukrainians decorate their Christmas trees with spiderwebs?

In Ukraine, finding a spider or a spider's web on a Christmas tree is considered good luck.

This strange tradition originated from a legend

These aren't literal spiderwebs spun by arachnids, but rather ornaments crafted from materials like tinsel, yarn, or glass, resembling the ones woven by real spiders.

While the exact origin of this tradition remains somewhat murky, historical records place its presence in Ukrainian Christmas celebrations back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Some theories suggest possible roots in pre-Christian beliefs, where spiders were associated with fortune and protection, and their webs symbolised luck and prosperity.

Others believe the tradition emerged alongside Christianity, with the webs representing God's creation or Christ's protective embrace.

A popular folktale adds a sentimental layer to the tradition. It tells the story of a poor widow who, unable to afford proper decorations, adorns her Christmas tree with simple trinkets. Miraculously, on Christmas morning, the tree appears draped in shimmering spiderwebs. Touched by sunlight, these webs transform into gold and silver, showering the widow and her children with unexpected fortune and joy.

The version, according to a "Christmas Around the World" exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago read:

"The widow went to bed on Christmas Eve knowing that the tree would not be decorated. Early on Christmas morning, the woman was awakened by her children. 'Mother, mother, wake up and see the tree, it is beautiful!' The mother arose and saw that during the night a spider had spun a web around the tree. The youngest child opened the window to the first light of Christmas Day. As the shafts of the sun crept along the floor, it touched one of the threads of the spider web and instantly the web was changed into gold and silver. And from that day forward the widow never wanted for anything."

Folklore evolves easily, and the legend of Christmas spiders has spun off into several variations over time. Most involve a poor family who can't afford decorations, and friendly spiders who step in and grant them riches. Some versions give Santa Claus, Father Christmas or even baby Jesus, credit for turning the webs into silver or gold.

Thus, the legend is said to have inspired some longstanding Christmas traditions in Ukraine.

Today, spider web ornaments remain a part of Ukrainian Christmas. Families handcraft them with various materials and colours, adding them to their trees alongside traditional baubles and lights.

Ukrainian Spiderwebbed Christmas tree
Ukrainian Spiderwebbed Christmas tree [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

The webs, they say, symbolise hope, blessings, and unexpected fortune, portraying spiders in a positive light.

