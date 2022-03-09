RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Gen-X only serve as a barrier for Gen-Z and millennials

Israel Olorunnisola

At this point, it is the old versus the revolutionary young.

The world has evolved so quickly that Gen-X's(1965-1980) cannot relate to the same issues Gen-Z(1997-2012) and Millennials(1980-1996) do. The world in Gen-X’s youth and the world now is so dissimilar that often it may seem as though they are forgotten characters in a lengthy television series.

While it is natural and fair that a new generation is taking corporate, academic and political spaces, Gen-X still struggling to come to terms with the fact that their time is over, now acting as a hurdle to the youths on a march to superiority. A scene where this is most common is in politics. It raises one's eyebrows when we continue to see candidates in their 60s and 70s compete for political offices instead of leaving it for the Gen-Z’s and millennials.

This overextends from politics to other major sectors. The old just refuse to let the young have a chance at leadership. Yes, it is valid to consider age, maturity and experience; However, these traits can also be found within the younger demographic.

Another angle to examine is how Gen-X are more inclined to crude and traditional thinking rather than a progressive one, that thrives in the fourth decade of the 21st century. For some reason, they and only them know best. When in reality, they do not.

The world has changed so much that Gen-X has become strangers in the world they grew up in. The evolution of technology and the impacts of pop culture has reshaped everything about what it means to be a homo-sapien. And most Gen-X individuals find it difficult to catch up with the times we are in. For this reason, it is crucial, in every setting, structure, and government, that Gen-Z and Millennials hold seats of power because they are the ones who see the world for what it is, and what it could be, not what it was.

Right after the baby boomers(1946-1964), Gen-X had their time. It is only fair that Millennials and Gen-Zs have theirs.

Israel Olorunnisola

