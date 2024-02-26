ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Will you try these 3 new types of Nigerian swallows?

Oghenerume Progress

There are so many popular types of swallows in Nigeria which have all been around for as long as most of us can remember.

Broccoli swallow [ Larmmy/X]
Broccoli swallow [ Larmmy/X]

Recommended articles

This practice has led to many options of foods available across the world with different options unique to different cultures.

In Nigeria, different kinds of foods are available ranging from rice, beans, soups, and most commonly, swallows.

The Nigerian swallow in this sense is the term coined for solid meals that are eaten with different kinds of soups and ingested by “Swallowing”. There are so many popular types of swallows in Nigeria including the likes of Eba (Garri), Amala, Pounded yam, Semo, Fufu, etc which have all been around for as long as most of us can remember.

ADVERTISEMENT

These days, however, there are new forms of swallows entering Nigerian cuisine, and here are three of them;

As the name suggests, this is a form of swallow made with carrots. You wash, blend, and sieve the carrots and then place the blended carrots into a pot with some water and make the carrot Fufu. As expected, this form of swallow comes with the orange colour of carrots and can be enjoyed with any type of Nigerian soup.

Carrot fufu [YouTube]
Carrot fufu [YouTube] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Somewhere in Nigeria, a chef decided they wanted to eat rice for dinner most likely but they wanted to do it unusually - in the form of swallow. This is probably how rice fufu came about or maybe it is a sight deviation from Tuwo shinkafa - rice swallow popular in Northern Nigeria. Rice fufu is made with rice and this time, instead of boiling rice as usual, it is soaked for some hours, blended, and then made into a swallow. Rice fufu looks like everyday fufu or pounded yam but has a different consistency and smell.

Broccoli swallow, perhaps the most unusual new form of swallow, is also making waves in the Nigerian cooking scene and most people swear it is a healthy option, especially for people looking to lose weight. Just like the others, broccoli is blended and made into a swallow and enjoyed with different kinds of soup.

There you have it, three new types of Nigerian swallows. Will you be trying any of these anytime soon? Or are you sticking to the usual forms of swallows?

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 reasons people choose not to have kids

7 reasons people choose not to have kids

Pastor Jerry Eze’s Ghana NSPPD conference attracts 60,000 thousands for divine encounters

Pastor Jerry Eze’s Ghana NSPPD conference attracts 60,000 thousands for divine encounters

How to naturally reduce excess melanin in your skin

How to naturally reduce excess melanin in your skin

7 daily habits to reduce the risk of stomach inflammation

7 daily habits to reduce the risk of stomach inflammation

Everything you need to know before getting your first tattoo

Everything you need to know before getting your first tattoo

5 other benefits of sunscreen besides preventing sunburns

5 other benefits of sunscreen besides preventing sunburns

Will you try these 3 new types of Nigerian swallows?

Will you try these 3 new types of Nigerian swallows?

Signs of candidiasis in the mouth

Signs of candidiasis in the mouth

5 money-saving tips for shopping during hardship

5 money-saving tips for shopping during hardship

These are 5 reasons your heart is always broken

These are 5 reasons your heart is always broken

5 accidental ways we eat plastic and the shocking side effects

5 accidental ways we eat plastic and the shocking side effects

5 must-try Nigerian breakfasts for a delicious start to your day

5 must-try Nigerian breakfasts for a delicious start to your day

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Countries that spend the most/least money on food [shuttershock]

10 countries that spend the most and least money on food - Nigeria tops the list

Take the time to cultivate habits that serve you well [iStock]

5 morning habits that could affect your entire day

Beef stew garnished with cilantro [Image Credit: Valeria Boltneva]

5 mistakes that affect how your beef stew turns out [Recipe]

Burning belly fat is a common health goal for many people [Pinterest]

3 foods you must avoid to burn belly fat