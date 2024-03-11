ADVERTISEMENT
Why Mother’s Day is observed multiple times yearly

Have you ever wondered why Mother's Day is celebrated multiple times in a year?

One day is not enough to celebrate people we love [Essence]

Every year, people worldwide celebrate Mother's Day, an occasion dedicated to honouring mothers and maternal figures.

There is often confusion in Nigeria over why some Nigerians celebrate Mother's Day multiple times a year.

This is because of another day, Mothering Sunday, which has also been dedicated to celebrating mothers and maternal figures every year.

While these observances share a common theme of celebrating motherhood, they have distinct origins and traditions.

It is also because Mother's Day is celebrated on different dates across the world. It is observed in May in 77 countries, in March in 13 countries, and other months in 14 countries.

In Norway, it falls on the second Sunday of February, making it the earliest celebration while in Montenegro and Serbia, it is celebrated in late December.

Most other countries have selected either May or March for their Mother's Day dates.

This article explores the history of Mother's Day and Mothering Sunday, why people sometimes confuse the two, and how they are celebrated today.

Mother's Day, as celebrated in many countries including Nigeria and the United States, is a modern holiday honouring mothers and maternal figures. Its origins can be traced back to the efforts of Anna Jarvis, who campaigned for a day to honour mothers following the death of her mother in 1905.

In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson officially declared the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day in the United States. Today, Mother's Day is celebrated with gifts, cards, and gestures of appreciation to mothers for their love and sacrifices.

Mothering Sunday, on the other hand, has its roots in the Christian tradition and is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of Lent in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Historically, it was a day when people returned to their "mother church" or the church where they were baptised.

Over time, Mothering Sunday evolved into a day to honour mothers and maternal figures, with children presenting flowers, cakes, or other tokens of appreciation to their mothers.

Despite their distinct origins and traditions, Mother's Day and Mothering Sunday share similarities that often lead to confusion. Both holidays focus on honouring mothers and maternal figures, and they are celebrated with similar customs such as gift-giving and expressing gratitude.

Additionally, the timing of Mother's Day in the United States often coincides with Mothering Sunday in the UK and Ireland, further contributing to the confusion.

Mother's Day and Mothering Sunday are two beloved holidays dedicated to celebrating mothers and maternal figures.

While they may share similarities in their focus on honouring motherhood, their origins and traditions are distinct.

Understanding the history behind these holidays can help clarify the confusion about why mothers are celebrated more than once a year.

Mother's Day and Mothering Sunday have become widely celebrated occasions that transcend cultural and religious boundaries. While their origins may differ, both holidays serve as reminders to express love and appreciation for the women who play a nurturing role in our lives.

You can choose either day to celebrate mothers and maternal figures in your life or celebrate them on both days, after all, one day is not enough to celebrate those we love.

