Top 5 places you have to visit in East Africa for the Christmas Holidays

1. Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

Northern Tanzania is home to the Serengeti National Park. It is part of the larger Serengeti ecosystem. This ecosystem covers about 12,000 square miles, which includes other game reserves. The Park, added to the UNESCO World Heritage list in 1981, is home to different species of animals and wildlife.

There are many safari lodges and hotels at this spot that provides both a relaxing and adventurous atmosphere for visitors. The complete experience of the Park promises to be one to remember for every tourist that comes by.

2. Murchison Falls National Park Uganda

The Murchison River flows across northwest Uganda and extends inland from Lake Albert's banks to the Karuma Falls through the Victoria Nile.

It is Uganda's biggest park, and home to the world's most powerful stretches of white water; The Murchison falls. The fall is the center of this location's experience and is a beautiful sight to behold.

3. Port Louis

Mauritius's capital city is Port Louis, located off the eastern coast of the Indian Ocean, in Eastern Africa. This city has beautiful ocean views and provides tourists with a relaxing and lively environment.

The city is rich with history and known for its French colonial architecture. There are several museums and local markets that will dazzle visitors. Tourists can also have some time in the sun to cool off and relax at the beaches, as this city enjoys a tropical maritime climate that ensures sunny weather throughout the year.

4. Amboseli National Park

This Park is located in southern Kenya, known for its large herd of elephants and beams with different kinds of wildlife. From the Park, the astonishing view of the highest point in Africa: Mountain Kilimanjaro, can be seen afar off.

The western section of the Park is covered by the vast lake Amboseli which is usually dry during the non rainy seasons and full during the rainy season. The Park is a place to go hiking with family and enjoy the richness of the Savannah region.

5. Zanzibar

This popular tourist location is a place to consider if East Africa is your destination. The Island city in Tanzania is rich in culture and history, as many structures built in the early 19th and 20th centuries are still standing.