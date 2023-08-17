ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 best malls in Lagos

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are the top malls in Lagos.

Landmark Retail Boulevard [Buildingswiki]
Landmark Retail Boulevard [Buildingswiki]

Recommended articles

At malls, there are so many things to do for fun: there are arcade games, stores for shoes, clothes, and jewellery and a lot of restaurants and food stores.

If you are looking for a place to watch people, or you want to have fun and eat good food, here are the best malls in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ebonylife place Lagos [awelagos]
Ebonylife place Lagos [awelagos] Pulse Nigeria

This is typically called a resort, but Ebonylife Place is perfect for you if you are optimised for comfort and a soft life and you have enough money to spare.

Ebonylife Place has one of the best and exclusive cinemas in Lagos and one of the best restaurants with amazing ambience, aesthetics and food. It also has a hotel for a full resort experience.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Palms Oniru is one of the best malls in Lagos [Tripadvisor]
The Palms Oniru is one of the best malls in Lagos [Tripadvisor] Pulse Nigeria

The Palms Mall is a very fun mall with many restaurants and cafes that make the experience worth it.

Palms Mall is also the place to go if you love original clothing from Adidas, Nike, Mango and other brands like that.

ADVERTISEMENT
Landmark Retail Boulevard [Buildingswiki]
Landmark Retail Boulevard [Buildingswiki] Pulse Nigeria

This building of many retail shops, bookstores, restaurants and cinemas is one of the best places to hang out in Lagos. There is a cinema there and you can also go to the beach when you are tired of shopping and eating. Definitely, a place to be for a fun night out.

Ikeja City Mall is one of the best malls in Lagos (hintng)
Ikeja City Mall is one of the best malls in Lagos (hintng) Pulse Live Kenya

This mall is always teeming with people, and why not? Upstairs and downstairs are full of restaurants and eateries that serve delicious food, there is a spot for Karaoke, a live band in one of the restaurants, massage parlours and a cinema. It’s always a good time at Ikeja City Mall.

ADVERTISEMENT
Maryland mall [Genesis cinema]
Maryland mall [Genesis cinema] Pulse Nigeria

Maryland Mall is typically underrated because of its size - it’s not really big, but there are a game spots for the kids and adults, amazing restaurants and a cinema that make it worth your time. Though, they might need to clean the mirrors in their elevator as it is usually foggy and dirty.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to have raw, unprotected sex without contracting HIV

How to have raw, unprotected sex without contracting HIV

You want to last longer in bed? 5 simple secrets every man must know

You want to last longer in bed? 5 simple secrets every man must know

5 comfortable sex positions during pregnancy

5 comfortable sex positions during pregnancy

Meet the Himba tribe that offers free sex to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers free sex to guests and doesn't bath

5 best malls in Lagos

5 best malls in Lagos

5 celebs who post pictures without filters on Instagram

5 celebs who post pictures without filters on Instagram

Why renting an apartment is better than buying or building a house

Why renting an apartment is better than buying or building a house

The 2023 S.M.I.L.E's Youth Leadership summit, United Nations International Youth Day celebration

The 2023 S.M.I.L.E's Youth Leadership summit, United Nations International Youth Day celebration

The easiest way to prepare sweet Nigerian puff puff

The easiest way to prepare sweet Nigerian puff puff

This is why your vaginal discharge is discolouring your underwear

This is why your vaginal discharge is discolouring your underwear

All you need to know about the‘fish’ that walks on 4 legs

All you need to know about the‘fish’ that walks on 4 legs

Does eating oats make your butt bigger?

Does eating oats make your butt bigger?

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Best and worst Nigerian airlines [ibomair/arise]

7 Nigerian airlines with most flight delays and 3 that stick to schedule

The phallic-looking creature [Mongabay]

The 'penis snake' and 9 other weird animals you never knew existed

Namibia is one of the emptiest countries in the world [Tripadvisor]

10 of the world's emptiest countries with only a few people living in them

Lots of Christians live in the church-free country [freepik]

This country has over 2 million Christians but no single church!