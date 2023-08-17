5 best malls in Lagos

At malls, there are so many things to do for fun: there are arcade games, stores for shoes, clothes, and jewellery and a lot of restaurants and food stores.

If you are looking for a place to watch people, or you want to have fun and eat good food, here are the best malls in Lagos.

1. Ebonylife Place

This is typically called a resort, but Ebonylife Place is perfect for you if you are optimised for comfort and a soft life and you have enough money to spare.

Ebonylife Place has one of the best and exclusive cinemas in Lagos and one of the best restaurants with amazing ambience, aesthetics and food. It also has a hotel for a full resort experience.

2. The Palms Mall Oniru

The Palms Mall is a very fun mall with many restaurants and cafes that make the experience worth it.

Palms Mall is also the place to go if you love original clothing from Adidas, Nike, Mango and other brands like that.

3. Landmark Boulevard Oniru

This building of many retail shops, bookstores, restaurants and cinemas is one of the best places to hang out in Lagos. There is a cinema there and you can also go to the beach when you are tired of shopping and eating. Definitely, a place to be for a fun night out.

4. Ikeja City Mall

This mall is always teeming with people, and why not? Upstairs and downstairs are full of restaurants and eateries that serve delicious food, there is a spot for Karaoke, a live band in one of the restaurants, massage parlours and a cinema. It’s always a good time at Ikeja City Mall.

5. Maryland Mall

