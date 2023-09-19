Schweppes excites consumers with great news, check it out!

Aside from its irresistible taste and its feeling of satisfaction, the dashingly attractive bottle calls for new ways to enjoy its exciting variants. Now, that is the real deal!

This vibrant transformation of Schweppes, an iconic creation under the umbrella of Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, heralds the arrival of a pinnacle in the realm of premium sparkling beverages, promising an exhilarating journey for your taste buds.

The new 40cl Schweppes PET Bottle, now available at various retail outlets, showcases an array of three delectable variants: Mojito, Chapman and Pineapple with malt extract. Each sip is akin to a symphony of flavours, meticulously crafted to harmonise with your dynamic, on-the-go lifestyle.

It extends a cordial invitation to cultivate meaningful social connections. Whether you find yourself at home, in the company of friends or on the move, Schweppes is your trusted companion.

The brand introduces Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Sharon Ooja, two of Nigeria’s highly revered sociable personalities, who will elevate Schweppes to unprecedented heights through the Born Social campaign.

Ebuka and Sharon are set to shine a spotlight on Schweppes like never before. They're here to show that Schweppes goes beyond being just a beverage; it's a premium experience that will have you feeling on top of the world!

Yusuf Murtala, the Marketing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, expressed, "Schweppes boasts a storied history of delivering unforgettable flavours. Our focus is to enrich your Schweppes experience. With these stylish new bottles, you can relish premium sparkling refreshment at your convenience, anytime and anywhere."

With its unwavering commitment to premium quality and an expansive palette of exciting flavours, Schweppes has left an indelible mark on the beverage industry for over two centuries.

It is here to infuse your moments with elegance, joy and unforgettable memories. Savour its chilled essence!

Summary of the campaign

We’ve launched a multichannel campaign to promote Schweppes' brand strategic marketing platform and encourage consumers to socialise.

The Born Social platform will run on digital, cable TV, digital out of home, in-trade and paid digital.

The new platform aims to help consumers connect and create memorable moments. The campaign is designed to inspire young adults to break free from defaults that dampen their natural social instinct by saying, "No" to comfort and, "Yes" to the thrill of socialising, mingling, and letting loose with others.

We've observed noticeable shifts in the ways people socialise and interact post-pandemic, and Born Social serves as a powerful reminder for individuals to embrace their social instincts and live life to the fullest.

This campaign reaffirms and reminds people of the thrill and excitement that comes with trying new experiences – with Schweppes in hand, of course.

We believe that this campaign will inspire consumers to make the most of occasions, keeping the Schweppes brand top of mind.

About Coca-Cola Nigeria

Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited is a total beverage company, offering one of the world's most valuable brands, Coca-Cola. Our company portfolio includes valuable beverage brands, such as Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, 5Alive juices, Eva water, Schweppes, and Limca.

We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We're also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting packaging recycling across our value chain.

With our bottling partners, we employ more than 5,000 people with over 700,000 distribution partners helping bring economic opportunity to local communities.

Learn more at the Coca-Cola Nigeria website at www.coca-cola.com.ng and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn

