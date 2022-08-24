RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

People say these are 5 things they often forget to pack when travelling

Elizabeth Omo

Travelling is fun until you are in need of a particular item and then you realize that you forgot to pack it along.

It can get a little frustrating.

People who enjoy exploring the world, visiting new places, eating new dishes, and experiencing new things overall are always looking forward to travelling. And while all of that is exciting, the actual preparation for the trip, including packing their suitcases may not be something to look forward to.

However, it’s one of the important aspects of a trip, especially if you’re hoping not to get frustrated with something along the way.

Here’s a piece of advice. Start packing early enough so that you don’t forget anything. Most importantly, find out what items people who travel a lot find useful and essential for every trip. Here are 5 such items.

This probably feels like something that’s not likely to happen to you, but if you are like most people that charge your phone in the same spot every day, then you’re most likely to forget your charger.

Some people say they remember to pack it in the beginning, but then they remove it from their suitcase to charge their phone for a bit before leaving for the trip, and it’s at that point that they forget.

A good tip to help would be to get 2 chargers or cords. While you have one packed in your suitcase, you can charge your devices with the other. That way, even if you end up forgetting it, it won’t be a problem.

Oh! Don’t forget your power bank as well. You’re going to need it as much as the charger.

If you are travelling within the country, this might not be much of a necessity, but if you are travelling out, then you might need a universal plug adapter because most countries have different outlets and socket types.

It’s easy to assume that you’ll find toothpaste in your hotel room so all you need is your toothbrush. Well, you may find one but what if you don’t, or what if you don’t like the brand of toothpaste supplied by the hotel? To avoid this, pack both a toothbrush and toothpaste.

Most people enjoy snacking on something while on a trip. So if you are like them, then packing some along may be a good idea, instead of waiting to get to the nearest gas station to grab one.

Some people can go on several trips, all within a short period, without feeling a headache at all, while some others are prone to headaches, even on a short trip.

Regardless of which group you fall into, it’s better to go along with some painkillers because you never can tell if you’ll need them. It’s better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it.

