It's officially a trekking season in Lagos since a ban on commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke)from Saturday, February 1.

It's no news that Lagosians have taken up the challenge of trekking as the state government restricted the movement of motorcycles and tricycles in some local government. Several trends have come out of the restriction, and you bet that most people had fun. From 'otrek' to 'ohorse', the Twitter trends on the ban were endless.

Most people have been having a hard time with trekking but the bright side to this is that you get lose that fat you've been struggling to get rid of. So, you can approach it as a medium to lose weight or exercise your body. Although, it would eventually get tiring.

We have put together some lifestyle essentials you need to make the trekking phase more fun and 'less stressful'. It's not all about your new playlist.

For fashion;

1. Sneakers

A sneaker is a better choice of footwear because of the sole and the comfortability [Getty Images/ Dutty Zuchnik] Getty Images/Daniel Zuchnik

Losing your shoes to several minutes of trekking wouldn't be fair at all. You can't lose some energy and lose your shoes at the same time. A sneaker is a better choice of footwear because of the sole and the comfortability. You would be able to move freely when you're putting on a sneaker than a corporate shoe. For those that work in a corporate working environment, you can change your shoes when you get to your workplace.

2. Sweater

You need to protect your body from the cold so you don't develop the flu [Instagram/ Sai Sankoh] Instagram/ Sai Sankoh

For the early birds, you might need a sweater because it gets really cold in the early hours of the day. You need to protect your body from the cold so you don't develop the flu because of the weather. The combination of trekking and catarrh/ cough isn't palatable. Save yourself from getting sick by getting a sweater.

3. Face hats

Do not allow the weather you experience in the mornings confuse you. It gets really hot in the afternoon. Protect your face from the sun by getting a face hat. You need to have them in your bag every day. Do not leave your house in the afternoon without taking a face hat because the sun out there isn't smiling at all.

For your health;

4. A bottle of water

You need to stay hydrated to maintain your health [Pulse Nigeria]

Your body system is susceptible to dehydration when you trek for a long while, especially under the sun. You need to stay hydrated to maintain your health. The best way to achieve that is by having a bottle of water with you every time you step out. You won't get tired easily. You can spice it up by getting something crunchy to much on as you 'walk the walk'.

For your skin;

5. Sunscreen

Save your skin from getting hurt by protecting it from sunburn with sunscreen [Harvard Health]

With the ban, you automatically have to spend more time in the sun than usual. Do not be caught 'unfresh'. Save your skin from getting hurt by protecting it from sunburn with sunscreen. This is the best time to double up on your skincare routine. But that doesn't look feasible because you'll be very tired from trekking when you get home. You can cover that up with your sunscreen. Apply it 30 minutes before you step out and reapply after 2 hours.