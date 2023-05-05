The sports category has moved to a new website.
Nigerian passports can get you to these 26 countries visa-free

Samson Toromade

The Nigerian passport is less powerful than the passports of fellow African countries with smaller profiles.

The Nigerian passport grants complete visa-free access to only 26 other countries across the world [The Sun Nigeria]
The ranking of the passports of 199 countries and 227 destinations, in the first quarter of 2023, showed that Nigerians have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to only 46 other countries.

This is a poor return in comparison to other African countries, and only better than the status of 19 other countries globally.

Of the 46 countries where holders of Nigerian passports have easy access, just over half are totally visa-free.

This is a list of all of them:

  1. Cook Islands
  2. Fiji
  3. Micronesia
  4. Niue
  5. Vanuatu
  6. Barbados
  7. Dominica
  8. Haiti
  9. Montserrat
  10. St. Kitts and Nevis
  11. Benin Republic
  12. Burkina Faso
  13. Cameroon
  14. Cape Verde Islands
  15. Chad
  16. Cote d'Ivoire
  17. Ghana
  18. Guinea
  19. Guinea-Bissau
  20. Liberia
  21. Mali
  22. Niger Republic
  23. Senegal
  24. Sierra Leone
  25. The Gambia
  26. Togo

The Henley Passport Index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

