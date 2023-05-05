Nigerian passports can get you to these 26 countries visa-free
The Nigerian passport is less powerful than the passports of fellow African countries with smaller profiles.
Recommended articles
The ranking of the passports of 199 countries and 227 destinations, in the first quarter of 2023, showed that Nigerians have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to only 46 other countries.
This is a poor return in comparison to other African countries, and only better than the status of 19 other countries globally.
Of the 46 countries where holders of Nigerian passports have easy access, just over half are totally visa-free.
This is a list of all of them:
- Cook Islands
- Fiji
- Micronesia
- Niue
- Vanuatu
- Barbados
- Dominica
- Haiti
- Montserrat
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- Benin Republic
- Burkina Faso
- Cameroon
- Cape Verde Islands
- Chad
- Cote d'Ivoire
- Ghana
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Liberia
- Mali
- Niger Republic
- Senegal
- Sierra Leone
- The Gambia
- Togo
The Henley Passport Index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng