Nigerian passports can get you to these 26 countries visa-free

The ranking of the passports of 199 countries and 227 destinations, in the first quarter of 2023, showed that Nigerians have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to only 46 other countries.

This is a poor return in comparison to other African countries, and only better than the status of 19 other countries globally.

Of the 46 countries where holders of Nigerian passports have easy access, just over half are totally visa-free.

This is a list of all of them:

Cook Islands Fiji Micronesia Niue Vanuatu Barbados Dominica Haiti Montserrat St. Kitts and Nevis Benin Republic Burkina Faso Cameroon Cape Verde Islands Chad Cote d'Ivoire Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Liberia Mali Niger Republic Senegal Sierra Leone The Gambia Togo

The Henley Passport Index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).