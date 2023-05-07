These 20 countries grant visas on arrival to Nigerian passport holders

According to the ranking, holders of the Nigerian passport can get visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to only 46 other countries across the world.

While 26 of the countries are completely visa-free for Nigerian passport holders, the other 20 only allow them entry on a visa-on-arrival system.

The list includes countries and territories in Oceania, the Middle East, the Caribbean, Asia and Africa.

Here's a list of all the 20 countries:

Palau Islands Samoa Tuvalu Iran Lebanon Cambodia Maldives Timor-Leste Burundi Comoro Islands Ethiopia Madagascar Mauritania Mauritius Mozambique Namibia Rwanda Seychelles Somalia Uganda

The Henley Passport Index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).