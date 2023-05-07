The sports category has moved to a new website.

These 20 countries grant visas on arrival to Nigerian passport holders

Samson Toromade

The Nigerian passport gets visa-on-arrival access to territories in Oceania, the Middle East, the Caribbean, Asia and Africa.

Nigerian passport holders also get completely visa-free access to 26 other countries [Biometric Update]
According to the ranking, holders of the Nigerian passport can get visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to only 46 other countries across the world.

While 26 of the countries are completely visa-free for Nigerian passport holders, the other 20 only allow them entry on a visa-on-arrival system.

The list includes countries and territories in Oceania, the Middle East, the Caribbean, Asia and Africa.

Here's a list of all the 20 countries:

  1. Palau Islands
  2. Samoa
  3. Tuvalu
  4. Iran
  5. Lebanon
  6. Cambodia
  7. Maldives
  8. Timor-Leste
  9. Burundi
  10. Comoro Islands
  11. Ethiopia
  12. Madagascar
  13. Mauritania
  14. Mauritius
  15. Mozambique
  16. Namibia
  17. Rwanda
  18. Seychelles
  19. Somalia
  20. Uganda

The Henley Passport Index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng



