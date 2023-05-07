These 20 countries grant visas on arrival to Nigerian passport holders
The Nigerian passport gets visa-on-arrival access to territories in Oceania, the Middle East, the Caribbean, Asia and Africa.
According to the ranking, holders of the Nigerian passport can get visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to only 46 other countries across the world.
While 26 of the countries are completely visa-free for Nigerian passport holders, the other 20 only allow them entry on a visa-on-arrival system.
The list includes countries and territories in Oceania, the Middle East, the Caribbean, Asia and Africa.
Here's a list of all the 20 countries:
- Palau Islands
- Samoa
- Tuvalu
- Iran
- Lebanon
- Cambodia
- Maldives
- Timor-Leste
- Burundi
- Comoro Islands
- Ethiopia
- Madagascar
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Rwanda
- Seychelles
- Somalia
- Uganda
The Henley Passport Index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
