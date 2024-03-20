London to Lagos by road driver Pelumi Nubi postpones arrival to Lagos

ALSO READ: London to Lagos driver Pelumi Nubi denied border access in Sierra Leone

Luckily, it has been sorted out and she has been granted access to Sierra Leone. She used her Instagram account to thank the border office who helped her.

She posted on her Instagram, “While there are a few who might not represent the best, I am grateful to have encountered this officer who demonstrated compassion and a deep understanding of the significance of my journey.”

According to her, his assistance went far beyond the call of duty. He ensured she had a legal route throughout the trip and gave her local currency and a local SIM card.

Now that the journey continues for Pelumi, she is postponing her arrival time, originally planned for Saturday, March 23, she is shifting her homecoming to April 7.

Pelumi started this incredible journey on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, but to her, it’s not about speeding past these countries. She wants to experience their culture and explore the cities; that’s why she’s postponing her homecoming.

