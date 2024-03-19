London to Lagos driver Pelumi Nubi denied border access in Sierra Leone

After battling through countless bureaucratic hurdles at various borders, she has hit a wall in Sierra Leone. The border officials told her that the country’s regulations prevent right-hand drive vehicles from entering.

According to a video posted on her Instagram account, they are making up rules on the spot, and they don’t believe she’s travelling from London.

"They said 'access denied!' I'm so close to the finish line, and I'm facing a tide of challenges," Pelumi lamented in a recent post. "It feels like for every step forward, I'm pushed three steps back."

According to Pelumi Nubi, this unexpected setback highlights the dual nature of this adventure—physical and spiritual. She says she will find solace in prayer.