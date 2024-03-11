There are lots of professions in Nigeria that require wearing a uniform. It is quite easy to spot people in such professions as their uniforms easily give them away.
3 common signs to spot a Nigerian tech bro
What signs have you noticed in our Nigerian tech bros?
Recommended articles
There are some however that they are not required to wear uniforms but something always gives them off. At first glance, you can easily tell where that person works. One of such is the bros that work in tech more commonly referred to as tech bros in Nigeria.
Who is a tech bro?
A tech bro is a slang word for guys who work in the digital technology industry. It is more commonly used for programmers. Their female counterparts are referred to as tech sis.
Now you know who a tech bro is, how do you spot him?
3 signs to spot a tech bro
Here are common signs to spot the average Nigerian tech bro;
1. Introverted
The first trait common to most Nigerian tech bros is that they are introverted. A large chunk of them also do not have good social skills and this is not just a Nigerian thing. It is quite common around the world.
The Cambridge dictionary even defines a tech bro as someone who is sometimes thought not to have good social skills and they are usually very confident about their abilities. And they are not wrong about this.
2. Big headphones
Another common sign to identify a tech bro is the constant use of headphones or any noise-cancellation device. These guys are always fully engrossed in work and while they are busy writing long codes or debugging one, they like to limit distractions and hence, the headphones.
3. Stickers on their laptops
This is like a ritual. Rarely would you meet a tech bro who didn't have a sticker on their laptops and even a spare in their bags to give out to anyone who cares for them.
What other signs have you noticed in our Nigerian tech bros?
P.S. You may be wondering why this is centred on tech bros and not tech sis. The truth is that the ladies in tech, unlike their male counterparts, dress and act like the usual 9-5 girlies so this rarely applies to them.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng