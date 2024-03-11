3 common signs to spot a Nigerian tech bro

There are some however that they are not required to wear uniforms but something always gives them off. At first glance, you can easily tell where that person works. One of such is the bros that work in tech more commonly referred to as tech bros in Nigeria.

Who is a tech bro?

A tech bro is a slang word for guys who work in the digital technology industry. It is more commonly used for programmers. Their female counterparts are referred to as tech sis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now you know who a tech bro is, how do you spot him?

3 signs to spot a tech bro

Here are common signs to spot the average Nigerian tech bro;

1. Introverted

The first trait common to most Nigerian tech bros is that they are introverted. A large chunk of them also do not have good social skills and this is not just a Nigerian thing. It is quite common around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cambridge dictionary even defines a tech bro as someone who is sometimes thought not to have good social skills and they are usually very confident about their abilities. And they are not wrong about this.

2. Big headphones

Another common sign to identify a tech bro is the constant use of headphones or any noise-cancellation device. These guys are always fully engrossed in work and while they are busy writing long codes or debugging one, they like to limit distractions and hence, the headphones.

3. Stickers on their laptops

This is like a ritual. Rarely would you meet a tech bro who didn't have a sticker on their laptops and even a spare in their bags to give out to anyone who cares for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

What other signs have you noticed in our Nigerian tech bros?