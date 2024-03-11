ADVERTISEMENT
3 common signs to spot a Nigerian tech bro

Oghenerume Progress

What signs have you noticed in our Nigerian tech bros?

There are lots of professions in Nigeria that require wearing a uniform. It is quite easy to spot people in such professions as their uniforms easily give them away.

There are some however that they are not required to wear uniforms but something always gives them off. At first glance, you can easily tell where that person works. One of such is the bros that work in tech more commonly referred to as tech bros in Nigeria.

A tech bro is a slang word for guys who work in the digital technology industry. It is more commonly used for programmers. Their female counterparts are referred to as tech sis.

Now you know who a tech bro is, how do you spot him?

Here are common signs to spot the average Nigerian tech bro;

The first trait common to most Nigerian tech bros is that they are introverted. A large chunk of them also do not have good social skills and this is not just a Nigerian thing. It is quite common around the world.

The Cambridge dictionary even defines a tech bro as someone who is sometimes thought not to have good social skills and they are usually very confident about their abilities. And they are not wrong about this.

Another common sign to identify a tech bro is the constant use of headphones or any noise-cancellation device. These guys are always fully engrossed in work and while they are busy writing long codes or debugging one, they like to limit distractions and hence, the headphones.

This is like a ritual. Rarely would you meet a tech bro who didn't have a sticker on their laptops and even a spare in their bags to give out to anyone who cares for them.

Laptop stickers are a ritual for tech bros [Branding]
What other signs have you noticed in our Nigerian tech bros?

P.S. You may be wondering why this is centred on tech bros and not tech sis. The truth is that the ladies in tech, unlike their male counterparts, dress and act like the usual 9-5 girlies so this rarely applies to them.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

