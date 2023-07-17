ADVERTISEMENT
How did stockfish come into Nigeria?

Oghenerume Progress

As a Nigerian, we all grew up eating stockfish in our favourite soups.

Stockfish didn't originate from Nigeria but from Norway.
Surprisingly, stockfish didn't originate from Nigeria. This fish delicacy is actually imported from Norway and this is how it all began.

The major drive according to history was the Biafran civil war in Nigeria. This war which lasted for about three years led to the death of over a million people. Apart from the killing during the war itself, a lot of people were also dying from hunger. It got so bad that churches, nations and relief agencies started to fly in emergency supplies.

One of the nations that stepped in to help was Norway and their contribution was stockfish. And so, tonnes of stockfish were flown to Nigeria to help combat hunger.

It is important to note that the process of drying stockfish means that it can last for years. In addition to this, stockfish don't need refrigeration, but it comes with nutritional benefits such as protein and vitamins, which were just needed to combat kwashiorkor, the malnutrition that characterised the Biafran war.

Stockfish have been assimilated into Nigerian cuisine, adapting to the diverse palates and cooking styles of the various ethnic groups. [NAN]
Before this, stockfish were already being used as food for the West African people enslaved and sent on long sea voyages to the Americas, according to a Norwegian historian, Frank Jensen.

The Biafran war might be way over, but Stockfish has stayed. Nigeria is actually one of Norway's biggest export markets for stockfish.

Today, stockfish have been assimilated into Nigerian cuisine, adapting to the diverse palates and cooking styles of the various ethnic groups. It is now a favoured ingredient in traditional dishes such as; Egusi, Afang, Ukazi, Oha, Efo Riro, Okra, etc, and it is found all over our markets.

Some say stockfish has remained hugely popular in Nigeria because of its ability to stay without rot or decay in spite of the hot, humid climate. But for others, stockfish has lasted this long because of the rich flavour it adds to their meals.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

