How can a Nigerian citizen find a job in the UK?

See Also: The myth of life abroad

How To Get a Job in The United Kingdom

The first step is to obtain a work permit. Get a work visa.

It is possible to obtain a work visa in two ways:

Tier 1 (General) Visa

It's only for people who are in high demand in England because of their exceptional abilities. On April 6, 2011, this program came to an end. Foreigners seeking Tier 1 (General) Visas can no longer apply through the UK Boarder Agency. Tier 2 Visas are available for anyone who wish to work in the United Kingdom (General). Tier 1 (General) visa holders, on the other hand, can seek for an extension of their visas. The Tier 1 General Visa Extension assessment form must be filled out if you want to extend your visa.

Tier 2 (General) Visa

Tier 2 (General) Visa holders are permitted to work in the United Kingdom. Tier 2 (General) visa applicants must have an employment offer from an employer in the United Kingdom before applying. Semi-skilled or highly-skilled employees who have a job offer in the United Kingdom and are unable to fill the position with a British or European Union citizen are eligible for Tier 2 General visas. Tier 2 General Visa holders are allowed to work and stay in the UK for up to three years, or for the length of time specified in the letter of sponsorship, whichever is the shorter of the two terms. For this visa, you must be between the ages of 18 and 45, and no older or younger than that.

Using Online Resources for Finding a Job or a Career

The majority of job seekers begin their search by entering relevant terms into a search engine. And if you type in "marketing analyst jobs in United Kingdom" into a search engine, you'll be steered in the proper way. You'll find postings from companies looking to fill positions with keywords like "jobs" when you use Google as your job search engine. You may also find job-specific content aggregators like Indeed, ZipRecruiter, and Glassdoor through an internet search. You can use these sites to find job listings that match your search terms. Some of these positions are advertised on the site, and you can apply immediately. Alternatively, you'll be redirected to the company's website. Prepare your CV and cover letter in advance of applying for jobs.

What Documents Do I Need To Apply For A Job In The UK?

To be able to legally work in Nigeria, you'll need either an SSN or an ITN. Instead of submitting your ITN/SSN, you can just provide proof of your application if you are hired. However, notarization can also be used for scholarly documents that are considered original. It's a good idea to bring them with you if you're called in for an interview, as some employers may ask for them (or at least photocopies of your certificates). There are a few requirements when it comes to work experience: three months' worth of letters detailing your job duties and compensation (in US dollars). Don't forget about your volunteer activities either!

If You're An Nigerian Citizens (Foreigner), Here's What You Need To Know:

To begin with: Fill out an application form and/or email a UK-style CV if you locate a position that interests you (resume). Use a header and keep it to a reasonable length, making it easy to read and understand.

Your name, professional title, and contact information should appear at the top of the page of your CV. Avoid using the terms "curriculum vitae" or "CV" in the title. Instead, use your first and last name as the title. Your age, gender, or a photo should be omitted. In the UK, it is illegal for companies to request this information from their employees.

Starting with your most recent position, list the name of the company, the position you had, and the days you worked there. List your most relevant tasks and achievements for the position for which you are applying, as well as any other relevant information.

Include the name and location of the university, as well as the dates and grades of any courses you've completed, beginning with your most recent. Include any prizes or internships that are relevant.

Schools, dates, and grades for secondary education. You should prioritize education above work experience if you're starting off in a new position.

These include things like the programs you're proficient in, the languages you speak, and whether or not you have a driver's license and what type of license you have.

Interests and Achievements: If they are relevant to the position you are seeking for, include them in your application.

You should include the names and contact information of two references at the end of your resume. Make sure you ask first. It's possible that they'll contact or email to inquire about you.

Creating Cover Letter

Before you begin writing, you must first conduct research. When you write a cover letter, keep in mind who will receive and read it, the company's culture and any recent developments in the industry as well as their competitors, their goals, and the talents listed in the job description. Using these guidelines, you can write a UK-style cover letter.

Keep it short, formal, and to the point!

Be sure to include the correct name and contact information for the person you're writing to, as well as a statement about the type of work in which you're most interested. Only use "Dear Sir or Madam" if you can't remember their name and you don't know what to say.

If you are applying for a job, explain why you are doing so and what excites you about your potential employer/organization.

Show how your abilities and experience will benefit the organization's objectives.

End with "Yours sincerely," then sign your name above the printed name. If you don't know the recipient's name, use "Yours faithfully" instead of signing off your message.

Networking

Many jobs in the United Kingdom are filled through personal connections rather than postings on job boards. The more people you can meet, the better. The professional networking site LinkedIn is a great place to meet people in your field (search through your contacts' connections and ask for introductions). Search for networking opportunities in your area as well. You can also join or start a group of people who share your interests.

Tips For Getting Hired

You'll move on to the next stage of the application process if your prospective employer is pleased with your resume and cover letter. These tips will come in use in this situation:

When interviewing for a new job, do your homework on the company and its industry. Make sure you're prepared to address queries about your resume if they arise.

Wear the proper attire. Try not to look out of place, even if your particular style differs from everyone else's. Before you accept a job offer, do your homework and find out what the company's culture is like. You may, for example, go to the company's website and look at personnel images to get a sense of what they look like.

Don't be late. Arriving late to a job interview is frowned upon in the UK, where being on time is taken very seriously. Arrive five minutes early to give yourself time to gather your thoughts.

Always greet guests with a solid handshake and politely request a seat.

Maintain a pleasant demeanor; if necessary, engage in conversation with the person you're meeting.

Engage the interviewers with a genuine smile and eye contact. An interview is a great opportunity to show your best self. By Albert Mehrabian's estimate, 55% of the brain's communications are based on body language, according to UCLA. As a result, during an interview, your eyes serve as a window into your level of enthusiasm, self-assurance, and competence.

Clarification should always be sought.

Be honest but polite when answering questions and discussing ideas.

Interviewers ask a variety of questions, although some are more common than others. The interviewer may ask you about your talents and flaws, what you want for in the future, why they should hire you, and so on. If you're asked these kinds of questions, don't panic!

Don't be too critical of former employers while talking about prior employment; keep it professional.

To get the most out of your interview, be sure to pose thoughtful questions. What you ask your interviewer should be based on what you need to know about the position in order to make an informed decision. When interviewing for a job, you may want to inquire about daily tasks, the company's values, and so forth.

Don't forget to thank your interviewer when you're finished.

How Much Salary Should I Expect When I Start Working In The UK?

Working in London, England is a possibility. It can be a little difficult at times. Despite the fact that most businesses are looking for someone with prior work experience, they are not willing to provide you a high salary. It isn't difficult to find work outside of your home nation, however. When looking for job in London, England, there are a number of things you may do to improve your chances of getting hired.

Nigerians Looking For Work In The United Kingdom

Fundraisers : Many charitable organizations are always in search of individuals with a strong sense of commitment and enthusiasm. Hourly wages are paid to persons who work for charitable organizations as fundraisers. This position does not necessitate any prior experience or training.

: Many charitable organizations are always in search of individuals with a strong sense of commitment and enthusiasm. Hourly wages are paid to persons who work for charitable organizations as fundraisers. This position does not necessitate any prior experience or training. Customer service/Sales Assistant : Large retailers in the UK are always in need of customer service assistants, and you can start making high money now by applying for one of these positions.

: Large retailers in the UK are always in need of customer service assistants, and you can start making high money now by applying for one of these positions. Entry level cook : Ads for jobs in hotels and restaurants frequently include references to previous cooking expertise. In the United Kingdom, this is a position that Nigerians can readily obtain.

: Ads for jobs in hotels and restaurants frequently include references to previous cooking expertise. In the United Kingdom, this is a position that Nigerians can readily obtain. House Maid/Cleaner : In the United Kingdom, there are many opportunities for housemaids of all sexes. Nigerians who have a charming demeanor and solid communication skills can easily land these positions.

: In the United Kingdom, there are many opportunities for housemaids of all sexes. Nigerians who have a charming demeanor and solid communication skills can easily land these positions. Postman/Woman with Driving : As a postman, you'll be needed by a wide range of businesses, including large retail establishments, post offices, and corporations. If you have a valid driver's license, this should be a piece of cake for you.

: As a postman, you'll be needed by a wide range of businesses, including large retail establishments, post offices, and corporations. If you have a valid driver's license, this should be a piece of cake for you. Drivers: It's possible to get a job driving long-haul trucks in the UK because the country has been short on drivers recently. In order to legally drive in the United Kingdom, you'll need to acquire a number of driver's licenses. Apply for the job after obtaining the appropriate permits. One of the best companies for UK job seekers to work as a Driver is ASDA. Persons working in the position of Asda Customer Delivery Driver are paid between £9.66 - £15.04 per hour. You can use the Asda apply for jobs content to access all job opportunities and average salary information for this company.

What Makes Living and Working in the UK Attractive?

However, despite the country's high cost of living, the low unemployment rate makes it an attractive place to work. The salary is excellent, and there is rigorous gender and racial equality at work. Conditions for working here are also quite favorable and welcoming. Bank holidays, parental leaves, and other paid time off are just a few of the many options available to British workers. In addition, the UK's system is noteworthy for its high level of efficiency.

---