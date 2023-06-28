ADVERTISEMENT
Fireboy DML and Denrele star in Jägermeister's latest campaign

Fireboy DML and Denrele star in Jägermeister’s latest campaign.
Jägermeister, the iconic liqueur brand, reaffirms this commitment in a recent captivating campaign that spotlights their "Meisters Tribe'' – a diverse collective of music artists, fashion designers, and creatives who embody the spirit of originality, unconventionality, and artistry.

In the video, members of the Meisters Tribe, Denrele Edun, Tevriss, Pharaoh Hound Tattoos, The Weaver Sisters, Commissioner DJ Wysei, Fireboy, Small Doctor, and White Money can be seen in their elements, expressing their audacious approach to life and their unconventional means of self-expression.

The iconic green Jägermeister bottle gracefully makes its appearance throughout the video, serving as a symbolic toast to uniqueness and the spirit of unconventionality. With visually stunning sequences, the campaign weaves a compelling narrative that invites the audience to join the Meisters Tribe.

This campaign launches at a pivotal time, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s ongoing success in the country. Jägermeister's message is clear: we all possess the potential to become Meisters in our own right, forge our paths, and leave indelible marks in the world.

Click this link to see the full video.

About Jägermeister

Jägermeister is more than just a premium liqueur brand; the brand is committed to empowering their consumers to take charge of their lives and become masters of their own destiny. It’s time to live above the norm, embrace unconventionality, and master your craft like a true Meister.

Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #BeTheMeister, and follow @Jagermeisternigeria for all the latest updates.

