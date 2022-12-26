5 weird monuments around the world

1) Bronze Breast in Amsterdam

As the name suggests, this is a sculpture of a bronze breast and in addition there is a hand caressing it. This bizarre piece of art was done by an anonymous artist and it is just lying there among the cobblestones in the Red Light District of Amsterdam.

2) Santa Claus Rotterdam Netherlands

When a person thinks about Santa, they picture a man in the now famous Santa suit. This is not the case with this statue in Rotterdam Netherlands. The Santa Claus statue done by Paul McCartney depicts a Santa Claus-like figure holding a large dildo.

3) The Fremont Troll Seattle USA

Under the Aurora Bridge in Seattle, USA lies or seats The Fremont Troll. This sculpture has been described by some as hostile architecture, but it actually has grown to become a tourist destination for people around the world. There is even a special event dedicated to it on Halloween, referred to as a “Troll-o-ween” party.

4) Haw Par Villa Singapore, China

This is a theme park in China dedicated to teaching Chinese folk tales and values. While this might seem like a usual idea, the sculptures in the park are actually quite bizarre and even scary to some.

There is a whole section dedicated to all the torments that await in hell in graphic detail. This includes ten court sections with statues depicting various punishments that will be meted out to evildoers.

5) Darvaza the Gates of Hell in Turkmenistan