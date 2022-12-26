However, some are just really great art, while others are quite weird. Here are five weird monuments or statues from around the world.
5 weird monuments around the world
All over the world, there are statues and monument and most of them have different meanings and if you speak to the locals, there is always a story behind it.
1) Bronze Breast in Amsterdam
As the name suggests, this is a sculpture of a bronze breast and in addition there is a hand caressing it. This bizarre piece of art was done by an anonymous artist and it is just lying there among the cobblestones in the Red Light District of Amsterdam.
2) Santa Claus Rotterdam Netherlands
When a person thinks about Santa, they picture a man in the now famous Santa suit. This is not the case with this statue in Rotterdam Netherlands. The Santa Claus statue done by Paul McCartney depicts a Santa Claus-like figure holding a large dildo.
3) The Fremont Troll Seattle USA
Under the Aurora Bridge in Seattle, USA lies or seats The Fremont Troll. This sculpture has been described by some as hostile architecture, but it actually has grown to become a tourist destination for people around the world. There is even a special event dedicated to it on Halloween, referred to as a “Troll-o-ween” party.
4) Haw Par Villa Singapore, China
This is a theme park in China dedicated to teaching Chinese folk tales and values. While this might seem like a usual idea, the sculptures in the park are actually quite bizarre and even scary to some.
There is a whole section dedicated to all the torments that await in hell in graphic detail. This includes ten court sections with statues depicting various punishments that will be meted out to evildoers.
5) Darvaza the Gates of Hell in Turkmenistan
Darvaza, the gates of hell is a famous tourist site in Turkmenistan that got its name due to the flames that have been burning for over 50 years! It all started after geologists were searching for oil in the Karakum desert. They found methane instead and decided to burn it, and today, the fire has refused to quench.
